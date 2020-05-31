32,683 COVID-19 cases and 683 deaths in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that South Africa has recorded a total of 32,683 COVID-19 cases as of 31 May.

1,716 new cases were confirmed over the last 24-hour testing cycle.

The minister said 40 more people were confirmed to have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths recorded to 683.

The number of recoveries has risen to 16,809 – representing a recovery rate of 51.4%

In total, 725,125 tests have been processed, of which 23,242 were conducted since yesterday, Mkhize stated.

Notably, 38 of the deaths noted in the last 24 hours were in the Western Cape, which currently accounts for over 65% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Below is the provincial breakdown of the cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths as of Sunday.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 21,382 503 Gauteng 4,003 33 Eastern Cape 3,927 82 KwaZulu-Natal 2,545 52 Free State 278 8 Limpopo 177 3 North West 175 1 Mpumalanga 121 0 Northern Cape 69 1

#Covid_19SA Statistics as at 31 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/HfMSKMwqPM — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 31, 2020

Schools no longer opening on Monday

The latest figures were revealed just after the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) confirmed that Grade 7 and 12 students will not be expected to report to school on Monday – as originally planned.

Instead, it is only School Management Teams (SMTs) and staff who will be expected to report to school premises from 1 June.

“The date on which Grade 7 and 12 learners have to report back to school, is 8 June 2020.”

It said this delay is due to findings presented to the CEM (Council of Education Ministers) yesterday by three entities which showed that schools are not yet ready to reopen to students.

However, Western Cape Education Department MEC Debbie Schafer has said that particular schools in the province will still be opening to receive learners on Monday.

“Whilst we are aware of the many anxieties surrounding Covid-19, keeping schools closed indefinitely is not going to resolve them,” Schafer said.

“We shall accordingly be open for learners tomorrow. The week will be used primarily for the orientation of learners into the new Covid-19 safety and learning environment.”