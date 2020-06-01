New level 3 lockdown rules – What you can and cannot do

South Africa moved to lockdown alert level 3 today which means most wholesalers, retailers and other companies will open their doors again.

The level 3 lockdown regulations relax many restrictions which were observed under level 4, including extended exercise hours and allowing the sale of alcohol.

The previous 20:00 – 05:00 curfew is also be lifted, and accommodation and domestic air travel are now allowed for business.

Rules for restaurants have changed, and they are now allowed to offer delivery, collection, and drive-through services.

Starbucks, for example, said it was looking forward to serving its customers across South Africa from today.

Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed to return to work and minibus taxis and e-hailing services can operate at all hours.

Places of worship – including churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques – are also allowed to open under strict conditions.

While the lockdown level 4 rules have been eased, there are still many restrictions which apply under level 3.

Visiting with family and friends for social purposes, exercising in groups, and public gatherings remain prohibited.

South Africans are still required to remain in their homes unless they go to work, buy groceries and other products, or exercise.

Entertainment venues like cinemas, night clubs and theatres remain closed, as are gyms, beaches, public parks, sports grounds, and swimming pools.

The table below provides an overview of what is allowed, and what not, under the new lockdown level 3 regulations.

What you are required to do What you must do Wear a cloth mask in public.

Keep a distance of 1.5m from other people.

Wash your hands regularly.

Avoid crowds and gatherings.

Sanitise surfaces regularly. What is not allowed No person may be evicted from their land. Leaving your home What is allowed Travel to and from work.

Attend a school or place of learning.

Go to the shops.

Exercise between 06:00 and 18:00

Move children between homes.

Attend a place of worship. What is not allowed Visit family and friends for leisure.

All those above 60 of with underlying medical conditions should only leave their home in exceptional circumstances.

Anything else not listed in the section above. Economic Sector What is allowed All economic sectors are allowed to operate, except high-risk activities. What is not allowed Consuming alcohol in restaurants, shebeens and bars.

Personal care services where social distancing is not possible.

Hotels and accommodation for leisure.

Domestic air travel for leisure.

Conferences and events.

Cinemas, theatres, museums and entertainment venues.

Beaches, public parks, sports grounds and swimming pools. Shopping What is allowed All shops will be open, including ecommerce shops. What is not allowed Cigarettes and other tobacco products are not allowed to be sold.

Alcohol may not be sold on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Exercise and Sport What is allowed Exercise like walking, jogging and cycling is allowed between 06:00 and 18:00

Professional athletes can start training again.

Non-contact sports matches. What is not allowed Having spectators at sports matches.

Contact sports matches.

Non-professional sports matches. Movement between provinces What is allowed Carrying out work responsibilities.

Moving to a new house.

Moving to care for a relative.

Learners moving to attend school.

Attend a funeral.

Get medical treatment.

Transport fuel, goods or cargo. What is not allowed Travelling for reasons other than the ones listed above. Universities What is allowed 33% of the student population will be allowed to return to campuses, which include: All groups that have already returned.

Students in the final year of their programmes.

Students in all years of study that require clinical training.

Post Graduate students who require laboratory equipment and other technical equipment. Schools What is allowed Schools will resume classes for grades 7 and 12 learners from 8 June.

Summary of level 3 regulations