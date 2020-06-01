COVID-19 in South Africa – The latest numbers

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that South Africa has recorded a total of 34,357 COVID-19 cases as of 1 June.

1,674 new cases were confirmed over the last 24-hour testing cycle, while the number of recoveries has risen to 17,291.

The minister said 22 more people were confirmed to have passed away due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in South Africa to 705.

In total, 742,742 tests have been processed, of which 17,617 were conducted since the previous report, Mkhize said.

Notably, all 22 of the deaths noted in the last 24 hours were in the Western Cape – bringing the total deaths in the Western Cape to 525.

This accounts for nearly 75% of all South African COVID-19 deaths.

Below is the provincial breakdown of the cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths as of Sunday.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 22,567 525 Gauteng 4,231 33 Eastern Cape 4,111 82 KwaZulu-Natal 2,565 52 Free State 285 8 Limpopo 192 3 North West 187 1 Mpumalanga 131 0 Northern Cape 82 1

Level 3 lockdown begins

Today marked the first day that South Africa has been in level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.

This is a decrease from the level 4 lockdown that South Africa has been under in recent weeks.

Level 3 lockdown means that many more South Africans are able to return to work, and is expected to provide a boost to the struggling economy.

Additionally, level 3 lockdown marked the unbanning of alcohol sales.

This caused South Africans across the country to flock to their nearest bottle store, resulting in extremely long queues.

MyBroadband visited the Makro in Centurion at 08:30 today – 30 minutes before the store was allowed to sell alcohol – and the queues were already snaking through the parking lot.

There were between 200-300 people in the queue when we arrived.

However, despite the deregulation of alcohol sales, the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products remains prohibited in South Africa.

