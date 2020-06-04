40,792 cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that there are now 40,792 recorded cases of COVID-19 in South Africa.

This is an increase of 3,267 cases in the last 24 hours.

The minister said the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the country is now 848, which is an increase of 52 over the 792 deaths reported on 3 June.

The total number of recoveries to date are 21,311.

A total of 820,675 tests have been processed to date, of which 34,696 tests have been conducted over the last 24 hours.

The Western Cape recorded 54 deaths in the past 24 hours, and the total number of recorded cases in the province now stands at 14,917.

The full provincial breakdown is detailed in the table below.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 27,006 651 Eastern Cape 4,936 95 Gauteng 4,845 33 KwaZulu-Natal 2,896 55 Free State 322 9 Limpopo 206 3 North West 364 1 Mpumalanga 144 0 Northern Cape 95 1 Unknown 5 0

Government to appeal High Court ruling

The South African government has announced that it will appeal the ruling by the Gauteng High Court which declared South Africa’s level 3 and level 4 lockdown regulations irrational and unconstitutional.

The lockdown was implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa, and imposes restrictions on personal movement as well as the operations of various businesses around the country.

The government has also announced that it will extend the National State of Disaster until 15 July.

“After obtaining legal advice and listening to numerous comments made by members of the legal fraternity in reaction to this judgement, we are of the view that another court might come to another conclusion on the matter,” Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said in a media briefing on 4 June.

“Cabinet has therefore decided to appeal the North Gauteng High Court decision.”

The government said it will ask that its appeal is heard on an urgent basis so that the country can gain certainty on the regulations.

“The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma will be joined in this appeal by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize,” Mthembu said.

“Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that all interventions introduced since the declaration of a State of National Disaster in March 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa have been directed primarily at saving lives.”