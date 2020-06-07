Lifting of alcohol ban floods South African hospitals with trauma cases

The Sunday Times reports that the reopening of alcohol sales has placed a significant strain on hospital emergency rooms.

Level 3 of the lockdown began on 1 June and signalled the deregulation of alcohol sales.

However, the resulting increase in alcohol-related injuries is taking up beds that are intended for COVID-19 patients.

“Patients having to wait for surgeries end up having to go to ICU. The problem is the ICU beds are filled with gravely ill COVID-19 patients,” said Professor Elmin Steyn of Tygerberg Hospital.

According to the report, trauma admissions had decreased by 70% at Western Cape and Gauteng hospitals, but the lifting of the alcohol ban is seeing this improvement reversed significantly.

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) predicts that about 5,000 patients will visit hospitals each week with injuries that are related to the consumption of alcohol.

“Under lockdown, weekly trauma admissions would have decreased from 42,700 to about 15,000,” added SAMRC director Charles Parry.

Alcohol ban hurts SA economy

While the alcohol ban may have had a positive effect on hospitals, it had a hugely negative effect on the South African economy.

The nine-week ban on liquor sales during lockdown alert level 5 and alert level 4 reportedly cost South Africa 117,000 jobs and billions in lost tax revenue.

According to SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, South Africa lost between R14 billion and R15 billion in taxes because of the bans on alcohol and cigarette sales.

Of this figure, about R2 billion is directly due to the loss of excise duties, said Kieswetter, but other areas of lost taxation included VAT, the loss in profit on which companies would have paid tax, and fewer people being employed – which mean fewer people paying income tax.

Kieswetter said as a taxman he is delighted that South Africans are allowed to buy alcohol under alert level 3.

He said South Africa has big tax holes to fill and that we need every bit of tax revenue which can be collected.

Alcohol sales reopen

The ban on alcohol sales was lifted on 1 June, resulting in a massive increase in demand for liquor compared to pre-lockdown levels.

MyBroadband visited Makro in Centurion on Monday, 30 minutes before it was due to open, and experienced a queue of between 200 and 300 people waiting to purchase alcohol.

Similar imagery was shared across social media as South Africans looked to stock their fridges and bars.

Makro said that the demand for alcohol was significantly higher than during high-visibility promotions such as Black Friday.

It also said that online trade was “exceptionally good.”

Makro acknowledged that there has been a degree of rush buying, which it believes is driven by a lack of customer confidence that the government will allow the trade of liquor to continue.

It also cited the weekend trading restrictions as a reason for bulk buying during the week.

Alcohol is only allowed to be sold from Monday to Thursday between 9:00 and 17:00.

“Our view is that these trading restrictions are counter-intuitive in that they time compress weekly demand into a four-day trading window,” said Makro.