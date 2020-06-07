45,973 cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

The Department of Health has announced that there are now 45,973 recorded cases of COVID-19 in South Africa.

The total number of deaths attributed to the virus is now 952 – an increase of 44 over the past 24 hours.

25 of these deaths were recorded in the Western Cape, 6 in KwaZulu-Natal, 7 in Gauteng, and 6 in the Eastern Cape.

The total number of recoveries to date is 24,258.

A total of 850,871 tests have been processed cumulatively, of which 30,196 were conducted in the past day.

“Although the numbers of COVID-19-related deaths are rising, our mortality rate remains at 2%, well below the global average of 6%,” the department said.

“The recoveries to date are 24,258 – this translates to a recovery rate of 52.8%.”

The provincial breakdown is detailed in the table below.

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 30,379 729 Eastern Cape 5,629 101 Gauteng 5,626 47 KwaZulu-Natal 3,016 61 Free State 348 9 Limpopo 216 3 North West 468 1 Mpumalanga 181 0 Northern Cape 105 1 Unknown 5 0

Today the number of confirmed #COVID19 is 45 973. 850 871 tests have been done. There are 44 more COVID-19 related deaths: 25 in the Western Cape, 6 in KZN, 7 in Gauteng and 6 in Eastern Cape, total national deaths is 952.The recoveries to date are 24 258 #Covid_19SA pic.twitter.com/TSkQzyav6P — Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 6, 2020

Misleading death reports

University of the Witwatersrand vaccinology professor Shair Madhi recently raised concerns over how South Africa is counting the number of people who have died in South Africa due to COVID-19.

Madhi attributed the recent death of a two-day-old baby to complications from premature birth, despite the baby’s COVID-19-positive classification.

Madhi said the cause of death was hyaline membrane disease and the fact that the child tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was purely coincidental.

Several other cases have also been questioned. These include a two-year-old baby with serious comorbidities, a teenager who was suffering from a very rare disease, and a teenager who died in a car accident.