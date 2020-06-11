55,421 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa – Western Cape nears 1,000 deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that a total of 55,421 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in South Africa as of 10 June 2020.

This is an increase of 2,433 new recorded cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 now stands at 1,210 – up by 48 from the previous day. This puts the COVID-19 mortality rate in the country at 2.2%, the minister stated.

37 of the new deaths were in the Western Cape, 9 in the Eastern Cape, and 2 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The minister also said recoveries to date have increased by 2,499 to a total of 31,505 – translating to a recovery rate of 56.8%.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is nearing a million, with 30,330 tests performed since the last report, bringing the total to 998,400.

The table below shows the cumulative number of cases and deaths in each province

Province Case Numbers Deaths Western Cape 36,021 927 Gauteng 7,195 57 Eastern Cape 7,154 147 KwaZulu-Natal 3,347 64 North West 657 1 Free State 401 9 Limpopo 257 3 Mpumalanga 207 1 Northern Cape 125 1 Unknown 57 0 #COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 10 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/OKvyDaI4fq — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 10, 2020

People with diabetes, HIV and TB at higher risk

Recent research by the Western Cape’s Department of Health revealed that people living with HIV and TB are more likely to die from COVID-19.

Professor Mary-Ann Davies, director at the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research at the University of Cape Town, shed further light on the latest data during a panel discussion.

According to a presentation by Davies, current risk factors for dying from COVID-19 include older age, being male, diabetes, cardiac disease, respiratory disease, kidney disease, and liver disease.

The presentation by Davies also showed how much each risk factor contributed to COVID-19 deaths in the Western Cape.

People who are overweight, have had an organ transplant, or were recently diagnosed with cancer also have a higher chance of dying from the coronavirus.

The data showed that for every 100 people in the public sector who died from COVID-19, 52 can be attributed to diabetes.

19 of the deaths can be attributed to high blood pressure, 9 to kidney disease, 12 to HIV, two to current TB infections and four to previous TB infections.

