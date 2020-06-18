New level 3 lockdown rules – What you can and cannot do

18 June 2020

Last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of lockdown regulations which will allow for the reopening of more industries and leisure activities.

“When I announced the country would be moving to alert level 3 from the 1st of June, I said we would be giving consideration to reopening other sectors of the economy,” Ramaphosa said.

This re-opening would, however, only be allowed if the necessary safety precautions could be put in place and maintained.

Following discussions with industry representatives on stringent prevention protocols, cabinet has decided to ease restrictions on the following economic activities:

  • Restaurants for sit-down meals
  • Accredited and licensed accommodation, with the exception of home-sharing accommodation like Airbnb
  • Conferences and meetings for business purposes and in line with restrictions on public gatherings
  • Cinemas and theatres, to be aligned to limitations on the gathering of people
  • Casinos
  • Personal care services, including hairdressers and beauty services
  • Non-contact sports such as golf, tennis, cricket and others
  • Contact sports will be allowed only for training and modified activities with restricted use of facilities

In each instance, specific and stringent safety requirements have been agreed on and will need to be put in place before a business can reopen.

Ramaphosa added that protocols will need to be strictly adhered to for businesses to remain open.

“Announcements will be made in due course to detail these measures and indicate the date from which these activities will be permitted,” he said.

Some restrictions remain in place

While Ramaphosa’s latest announcement opens up most parts of the economy which were still closed, there are still a few restrictions which hold.

The sale of tobacco products, including cigarettes and vaping products, remains prohibited under level 3.

Social gatherings are still not allowed and where people are allowed to gather, like for workplace meetings and business events, there is still a limit of 50 people.

The consumptions of alcohol in restaurants, bars, shebeens, and taverns remain prohibited under the new rules.

Gyms and fitness centres also remain closed.

Ramaphosa did not mention anything regarding the movement of people, which means travelling between provinces, districts, and metropolitan areas is still restricted.

International travel is not allowed, except for very specific purposes for which you need to make arrangements directly with the Department of Home Affairs.

Landlords may also still not evict a person from their land or home under level 3.

What you can and cannot do

The table below provides an overview of the new level 3 lockdown rules in South Africa.

Wholesale and retail trade
Wholesale and retail trade Fully opened
Ecommerce
All ecommerce activities Fully opened
Sale of liquor
Liquor sales Monday to Thursday, from 09:00 until 17:00
Consuming liquor at restaurants or bars Not allowed
Sport
Jogging and walking Allowed, but not in groups
Cycling Allowed, but not in groups
Non-contact sports like golf, tennis, cricket, squash, rowing Allowed
Contact sports like rugby and soccer Allowed only for training and modified activities
Restaurants
Delivery Allowed
Collection Allowed
Sit-down Allowed
Consumption of alcohol in restaurant or bar Not allowed
Air travel
Domestic air travel for business Allowed
Domestic air travel for leisure Not allowed
International air travel for business Not allowed
International air travel for leisure Not allowed
Hotels, lodges, bed and breakfasts
Hotels Allowed
Lodges Allowed
Licensed B&B Allowed
Home sharing, like Airbnb Not allowed
Parks and tourist attractions
SANParks and game reserves Allowed for self-drive excursions
Tourist destinations Allowed for self-drive excursions
Funerals and other gatherings
Funerals Allowed, but limited to 50 people
Religious gatherings Allowed, but limited to 50 people
Conferences for business purposes Allowed, but limited to 50 people
Meetings for business purposes Allowed, but limited to 50 people
Sports events where people attend Not allowed
Sale of cigarettes and tobacco products
Cigarette sales Prohibited
E-cigarette sales Prohibited
Other tobacco products Prohibited
Hairdressing, beauty treatments, makeup and nail salons
Hairdressers Allowed
Beauty treatments Allowed
Makeup and nail salons Allowed
Gyms and fitness centres
Gyms Prohibited
Fitness centres Prohibited
Entertainment
Cinemas Allowed
Theatres Allowed
Casinos Allowed
Curfew
Curfew on the movement of people No curfew
Universities
Return under level 3 33% of the student population will be allowed to return to campuses, which include:
All groups that have already returned.
Students in the final year of their programmes.
Students in all years of study that require clinical training.
Post Graduate students who require laboratory equipment and other technical equipment.
Schools
Grade 7, 12 1 June 2020
Grade 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, 11 6 July 2020
Grade 4, 5, 8, 9 3 August 2020
Schools Terms
Term 1 15 January – 18 March
Term 2 8 June – 7 August
Term 3 12 August – 23 September
Term 4 5 October – 15 December

Now read: Level 3 lockdown restrictions eased – Restaurants, cinemas, and hairdressers to open

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
New level 3 lockdown rules – What you can and cannot do