South Africa now has more COVID-19 cases than China

19 June 2020

South Africa now has 83,890 confirmed coronavirus cases, higher than the total number of cases recorded in China since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced yesterday that South Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 3,478 over the last day.

This means South Africa has overtaken China in COVID-19 infections which has 83,325 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic originated in the city of Wuhan in China in late 2019, and the potential disease outbreak soon drew nationwide attention.

Over the next few weeks, the virus rapidly spread in the region, and by 8 February 2020 over 724 people have died from the coronavirus and 34,878 were confirmed to have been infected.

China implemented a strict lockdown in the region and infections started to plateau in March 2020.

In South Africa, the rapid growth of COVID-19 infections and deaths have only started and is expected to follow a similar pattern to China and other areas in the world.

Apart from the increase in cases, Mkhize has also announced 63 new Covid-19 related deaths in South Africa, taking the total deaths to 1,737.

Recoveries in South Africa increased to 44,920, which translates to a recovery rate of 53.5%.

Globally, coronavirus cases topped 8.6 million while deaths have exceeded 457,000. 4.5 million recoveries have been reported.

The table below, courtesy of Worldometers, provides an overview of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per country.

# Country,
Other		 Total
Cases		 Total
Deaths		 Total
Recovered		 Active
Cases
World 8,616,748 457,074 4,563,195 3,596,479
1 USA 2,264,862 120,707 931,150 1,213,005
2 Brazil 984,315 47,897 520,360 416,058
3 Russia 569,063 7,841 324,406 236,816
4 India 382,497 12,616 205,844 164,037
5 UK 300,469 42,288 N/A N/A
6 Spain 292,348 27,136 N/A N/A
7 Peru 244,388 7,461 131,190 105,737
8 Italy 238,159 34,514 180,544 23,101
9 Chile 225,103 3,841 186,441 34,821
10 Iran 200,262 9,392 159,192 31,678
11 Germany 190,264 8,952 174,100 7,212
12 Turkey 184,031 4,882 156,022 23,127
13 Mexico 165,455 19,747 123,095 22,613
14 Pakistan 165,062 3,229 61,383 100,450
15 France 158,641 29,603 73,887 55,151
16 Saudi Arabia 150,292 1,184 95,764 53,344
17 Bangladesh 105,535 1,388 42,945 61,202
18 Canada 100,220 8,300 62,496 29,424
19 Qatar 85,462 93 65,409 19,960
20 South Africa 83,890 1,737 44,920 37,233
21 China 83,325 4,634 78,398 293
22 Belgium 60,476 9,695 16,751 34,030
23 Colombia 60,217 1,950 22,680 35,587
24 Belarus 57,333 337 35,275 21,721
25 Sweden 56,043 5,053 N/A N/A
26 Egypt 50,437 1,938 13,528 34,971
27 Netherlands 49,426 6,081 N/A N/A
28 Ecuador 49,097 4,087 24,123 20,887
29 UAE 44,145 300 30,996 12,849
30 Indonesia 43,803 2,373 17,349 24,081

Total Coronavirus Cases in South Africa

Total Coronavirus Cases in China

