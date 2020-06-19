South Africa now has more COVID-19 cases than China

South Africa now has 83,890 confirmed coronavirus cases, higher than the total number of cases recorded in China since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced yesterday that South Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 3,478 over the last day.

This means South Africa has overtaken China in COVID-19 infections which has 83,325 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic originated in the city of Wuhan in China in late 2019, and the potential disease outbreak soon drew nationwide attention.

Over the next few weeks, the virus rapidly spread in the region, and by 8 February 2020 over 724 people have died from the coronavirus and 34,878 were confirmed to have been infected.

China implemented a strict lockdown in the region and infections started to plateau in March 2020.

In South Africa, the rapid growth of COVID-19 infections and deaths have only started and is expected to follow a similar pattern to China and other areas in the world.

Apart from the increase in cases, Mkhize has also announced 63 new Covid-19 related deaths in South Africa, taking the total deaths to 1,737.

Recoveries in South Africa increased to 44,920, which translates to a recovery rate of 53.5%.

Globally, coronavirus cases topped 8.6 million while deaths have exceeded 457,000. 4.5 million recoveries have been reported.

The table below, courtesy of Worldometers, provides an overview of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per country.

Total Coronavirus Cases in South Africa

Total Coronavirus Cases in China