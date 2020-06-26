South African COVID-19 infections – Here are the latest hotspots in Joburg and Cape Town

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is continuing to grow in an accelerated manner in South Africa, with the number of recorded cases breaking new 24-hour highs on a daily basis.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on 25 June that the number of recorded COVID-19 cases in South Africa had risen to 118,375.

This is an increase of 6,579 cases from the 111,796 cases reported on 24 June, which is a new 24-hour high.

The minister also said that 87 new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total up to 2,292, and a mortality rate of 1.9%, while recoveries increased to 59,974, which translates to a recovery rate of 50.7%.

Data published in a report from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) projects that South Africa could have 300,000 additional coronavirus cases within the next three weeks – and deaths could triple.

The NICD published projections by the South African COVID-19 Modelling Consortium (SACMC) on June 12. The model projects that if testing patterns remain unchanged there may be more than 408,000 detected cases by mid-July.

A number of areas within Gauteng and the Western Cape have been classified as hotspots, and the government has said it will divert resources to these areas in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

These areas are dynamically classified as hotspots based on the spread of the virus in these regions.

Below is the latest COVID-19 hotspot data issued by the Gauteng and Western Cape provincial health departments.

Western Cape

Hotspot areas in the Western Cape include Tygerberg, Khayelitsha, Klipfontein, Cape Town South, and Mitchells Plain.

The image below details the distribution of COVID-19 cases across the Western Cape as of 25 June 2020.

Gauteng

Hotspot areas in Gauteng include the Johannesburg inner city, Sandton, Soweto, Randburg, and various districts within Ekurhuleni.

The table and image below show the distribution of COVID-19 cases across Gauteng as of 24 June 2020.