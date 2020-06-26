New advanced level 3 rules when visiting a sit-down restaurant

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has announced the new directions for sit-down restaurants during a media briefing today.

Kubayi-Ngubane said sit-down restaurants are allowed to open from Monday, but they are only allowed 50 guests or 50% of their capacity – whichever is smaller.

Screening questionnaires for all diners are compulsory and daily records should be kept of all guests who visited a restaurant.

All diners must wear cloth masks or other protective gear which cover the mouth and nose, unless they are eating or drinking.

All customers must be sanitised when entering the restaurant and should always be kept at least 1.5m apart when queuing, paying, or dining.

Restaurants should offer menus in non-touch options and these menus should be sanitised after every use. No self-service buffets are allowed.

The minister said there is no change in the regulations related to alcohol, which means no alcohol may be consumed in restaurants.

When taking orders, waiters have to keep a safe distance of at least 1 metre from diners and all restaurant staff must wear masks.

Waiters and other restaurant staff should also move in clear marked paths and keep a suitable social distance between each other.

A reservation system is encouraged to manage demand and help to ensure capacity limits are adhered to.

The image below provides an overview of the rules which Kubayi-Ngubane announced today.