New lockdown rules for air travel in South Africa

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has announced the reopening of additional airports and the relaxation of restrictions under advanced level 3 lockdown.

Speaking at a media briefing on 29 June, Mbalula said that in addition to the four airports which were reopened earlier this month, a number of other major local airports would resume operations from 1 July.

These include the following airports:

Bram Fischer International Airport

Bloemfontein Airport

Kruger International Airport

Pietermaritzburg Airport

Port Elizabeth International Airport

Richard’s Bay Airport

Skukuza International Airport

According to the relaxed restrictions, all international passenger flights remain prohibited except those authorised by the Minister of Transport.

Domestic passenger flights for business purposes are permitted subject to a number of restrictions, and aerial work in various industries will be allowed to resume, including aerial harvesting, cloud spraying, fire spotting, search and rescue, and parachuting.

Mbalula said that a number of changes have also been made for business travellers, including improved screening and security processes.

He said airlines are now permitted to provide pre-packed meals which must be placed in front of the passenger before they board.

South Africans may still not engage in air travel for leisure purposes, Mbalula emphasised.

New rules for restaurants

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma recently released amended regulations related to the “advanced level 3” lockdown rules.

The amended regulations relax many limitations on sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres, conferences, casinos, hotels, and bed and breakfasts.

Under the new rules, restaurants are only allowed 50 guests or 50% of their capacity, screening questionnaires for all diners are compulsory and all diners must wear cloth masks.

It is still prohibited to consume alcohol at sit-down restaurants, which means having wine with your meal is not allowed.

The amended regulations still restrict exercise between 06:00 and 18:00, but it can now be done in groups of up to four people.

Libraries, museums and art galleries are allowed to open as long as they adhere to the health and social distancing guidelines.