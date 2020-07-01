How much grocery prices increased in South Africa – Before vs after COVID-19

BrandsEye has published its “Grocery Shopping During COVID-19″ report, which outlines the change in product prices and consumer trends before and after the initial lockdown period.

This report combines data from BrandsEye’s social media platforms and Bonsella’s consumer survey data to analyse buying habits during the pandemic.

According to the report, the pricing of products was one of the chief concerns of South Africans as they self-isolated due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the company.

“Since the lockdown, complaints about retailers have focused on COVID-19 issues such as price changes, stockouts, and store hygiene,” said BrandsEye chief executive Nick Ray.

“And while pricing is unsurprisingly consumers’ chief concern in deciding where to shop, across all LSMs, people are acutely aware of the safety and health measures retailers are taking around COVID-19.”

“These measures are influencing where people are deciding to do their shopping.”

Prices before and after lockdown

According to the report, many South Africans said they would prefer to shop at “tier 2” retailers – including Checksave, Macksons, Save Stories, and Choppies – due to their more affordable prices.

The data cited by the report supported claims made by consumers that products had increased in price following the pandemic, however, the study noted that this does not necessarily substantiate accusations of purposeful price hikes in response to COVID-19.

“Some of these price increases may have been a result of import duties or the rand/dollar exchange, as well as any other innocuous market-related trends,” the report said.

The table below shows the price of selected groceries before the local outbreak of COVID-19 and during the initial stages of the national lockdown.

Product Before COVID-19 (16 Jan – 16 Mar) After COVID-19 (17 Mar – 17 May) Change in Rand Percentage Change Huletts White Sugar 500g R6.67 R9.00 R2.33 +34.9% Spekko Rice 2kg Blue R25.53 R28.90 R3.37 +13.2% Sasko Self-Raising Flour 1kg R13.85 R15.09 R1.25 +9.0% Star Lite Dishwashing Liquid Spring Burst 400ml R8.27 R8.99 R0.72 +8.7% Spekko Rice Orange 1kg R14.15 R15.29 R1.13 +8.0% Sasko Cake Flour 10kg R74.32 R79.90 R5.58 +7.5%

“50% of the customers surveyed noticed an increase at their primary supermarket since lockdown began,” the report stated.

“While these price changes are likely to align with standard annual increases they were perceived as price hikes by many consumers due to their timing.”

Tech prices hit by the weak rand

Local tech prices have been heavily impacted by the weak performance of the rand.

Because South Africa imports the majority of its tech, local prices are directly impacted by the value of the rand against foreign currencies.

Mustek, one of the leading distributors of tech products in South Africa, recently explained the effect of the rand-US dollar exchange rate on the price of tech products in South Africa.

“All imported products are priced and purchased in foreign currencies. Consequently, the rand selling price is impacted,” said Mustek Limited CEO David Kan.

“Most companies globally have had raw material issues, as well as production problems, resulting in a cost creep in prices of certain components.”

Kan added that if the rand recovers, South Africans can expect the selling price of tech to stabilise.