Many hand sanitisers falsely claim to be SABS-approved – Here is the real list

A recent investigation by SciCorp Laboratories revealed that almost half of hand sanitisers do not comply with government regulations that they should contain at least 70% alcohol.

For this investigation, 11 hand sanitisers were tested. All but one of them claimed to contain more than 70% alcohol.

The hand sanitisers were tested for ethanol, propanol, and isopropanol, and five of the 11 samples were found to contain less than 70% alcohol.

A TimesLive report by Wendy Knowler revealed that two of the hand sanitisers which claimed to contain 70% and 85% alcohol respectively only contained 46% and 55% alcohol.

What makes the situation worse is that many hand sanitiser manufacturers falsely claim to be South African Bureau of Standards (SABS)-compliant by putting the SABS logo on their products.

SABS lead administrator Jodi Scholtz said they have received 550 queries by consumers and companies related to hand sanitisers since March 2020.

She confirmed they have issued cease-and-desist letters to hand sanitiser manufacturers which falsely claimed to be SABS-compliant.

Scholtz added that they have also opened criminal cases with the police and lodged damage claims against companies.

No compulsory standards

Consumers should note that the SABS standards applicable to hand sanitisers – SANS 490 and SANS 1853 – are voluntary standards at this stage.

This means any manufacturer which approaches the SABS for certification of their product does so on a voluntary basis.

Scholtz added that they do not have enforcement capabilities. “When we do contact companies, it would be around the infringement on using the SABC mark and not the product itself,” she said.

She said enforcement is done by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), which tests products and seizes non-compliant products.

For consumers to safeguard themselves against poor-quality hand sanitisers, Scholtz advised them to look for the SANS 490 and SANS 1853 standards on bottles.

“The products should have those two standards in addition to specifying what hand sanitiser it, the manufacturer’s details and the company’s registration details,” she said.

SABS-approved hand sanitiser manufacturers

Scholtz advised consumers to purchase products from their list of reputable manufacturers who have regularly tested their products with the SABS.

SABS Mark Approved Manufacturers and Brands Manufacturer Website Brands Branson Chemicals (Pty) Ltd http://www.bransonchemicals.co.za/ Dermasan Alcohol Sanitiser Blendwell Chemicals (Pty) Ltd https://www.blendwell.co.za/ Pearl Hand Cleaner Bitek (Pty) Ltd http://bitek.co.za/ HandSan Chemical Convertors (Pty) Ltd http://www.chemicalconvertors.co.za/ Antibac Hand Gel Chemtron Holdings (Pty) Ltd https://www.chemtron.co.za/ Steri Hands Deluxe Chemicals CC https://deluxe.co.za/ DC Handrub Dynachem (Pty) Ltd https://www.dynachem.co.za/ STERISPRAY Pick ‘n Pay Sanitiser BACTROJELL Ecolab (Pty) Ltd https://www.ecolab.com/ HandSan Gel Gea Africa (Pty) Ltd https://www.gea.com/ Bactrojell

Sterispray Infection Production Products (Pty) Ltd https://sanitouch.co.za/ Sanitouch – Sanispray Kevali Chemicals http://www.kevalichemicals.co.za/ Countdown

Saniscrub Kenchem — Magic Hand Gel Mega Magic CC https://www.megamagic.co.za/ Sanihand Medichem (Pty) Ltd https://www.medichem.co.za/ Sanirub NWL Netherland Production B.V. — Spray Cleanser Alcohol Hand Rub Flexi Enriched Foam Alcohol Plus Hand Rub Platchem http://platchem.co.za/ Hand Sanitiser Redchem — ALCOHOL WIPE SOLUTION, Hydrosan Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizer / Twinsaver 912 Richbay Chemicals (Pty) Ltd http://www.richbay.co.za/ Waterless Hand Sanitiser Safarmex (Pty) Ltd http://www.safarmex.co.za/ GERMKILL SAFIC (Pty) Ltd https://www.safic.co.za/ Sanipure Safety Chemicals CC http://safetychemicals.co.za/ Hand Spray Spectank (Pty) Ltd https://www.spectank.co.za/ Resan Hand Sanitizer / Pick n’ Pay Hand Sanitizer Specialised Maintenance Products (Pty) Ltd https://www.smp.co.za/ Betasan AntiBacteriall Gel Betasan AntiBacterial Hand Gel Non Fragranced Touchless Germ Control Western Cape CC http://www.germstar.co.za/ GERMSTAR Hand Sanitiser HEALTHY SPLASH Hand Sanitiser HEALTHY SPLASH Antibacterial Soap Hymed (Pty) Ltd https://www.hymed.co.za/ Betaspray liquid hand sanitizer Betasan Alcohol Free Hand

