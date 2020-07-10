Gauteng Premier David Makhura tests positive for COVID-19

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Makhura said he started experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 on Wednesday 8 July and decided to self-quarantine on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

On Friday morning, he received test results confirming that he had contracted the virus.

“I am now in self-isolation, in line with the WHO protocols and will work from home over the next 14 days whilst monitoring my health,” Makhura said.

“Given the fact that I only have mild symptoms, I will continue to ensure that the Provincial Executive Council and Provincial Coronavirus Command Council respond adequately to weather the storm of the pandemic in order to save more lives,” Makhura noted.

He added that the Gauteng MECs will provide a weekly update on COVID-19 later on Friday.

“The primary focus of our response is to limit the number of infections and save more lives. We must double our efforts because Gauteng is once again the epicentre of COVID-19,” Makhura stated.

Makhura is the third provincial leader to test positive for COVID-19, following North West incumbent Job Mokgoro and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Gauteng cases surge

The latest COVID-19 statistics revealed that Gauteng has overtaken the Western Cape in total number of recorded cases.

While the focus has shifted to Gauteng in recent days, it does not mean the cases in other regions are low.

The Western Cape and Eastern Cape are still seeing a high number of new COVID-19 cases each day.

As of Thursday 9 July, South Africa had recorded a total of 238,339 cases, a daily increase of 13,674.

81,546 of these cases were confirmed in Gauteng and 74,815 in the Western Cape.

To date, 3,720 deaths in the country have been attributed to COVID-19.