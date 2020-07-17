3 more South African airports to reopen

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has announced that three more airports will open for business travel from Tuesday 21 July 2020.

ACSA spokesperson Senzeni Ndebele said that reconnecting regional centres through air links is an essential element of reigniting local economies.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula announced that airports serving East London, George, and Kimberley had met the requirements of the SA Civil Aviation Authority and would be able to open for business travel from 21 July.

ACSA said suitable health screening resources had been allocated by the provincial governments of Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape.

“These resources are an essential required element of the health protocols and procedures at airports,” Ndebele said.

“Other airports that opened earlier already had Port Health resources in place by virtue of their international status.”

“We are therefore most appreciative of the efforts of the three provincial governments in identifying and allocating qualified people who can perform the screening role which is a critical aspect of ensuring that air travel is safe,” he said.

“The support of the provincial governments is all the more appreciated at a time such as this when healthcare resources across the country are stretched.”

Protocols and available flights

All protocols and processes applied when other airports reopened from the beginning of June will also be in place at the airports serving East London, George, and Kimberley.

Ndebele advised business travellers to check with airlines for available flights, however.

“Our experience of the past several weeks is that airlines will not necessarily commence with flights on the first day that airports are officially open again,” Ndebele said.

“Business passengers needing to travel to and from these centres should monitor the airline web sites for flight availability.”

She also advised passengers to give themselves enough time to get through the required protocols to adapt to new arrangements in terms of parking and terminal access points.

The airport protocols and procedures are outlined below.

Arriving at the airport

Passengers must use drop-and-go facilities or public transport. Only passengers will be allowed into the terminal

Limited parkade options will be available. These are signposted at each airport.

Meeters and greeters will not be allowed in the terminal building.

Airport entrances and access control

Access to terminal buildings will be restricted.

Physical distancing rules will apply at the terminal entrance.

Masks are compulsory from entry to the airport all the way through a flight and out of the destination airport.

Health screening of all passengers and staff will be conducted at entrances.

Passengers must produce their business travel permission letters at the entrance.

It is the passenger’s responsibility to ensure that they have the necessary permission letter before they book a flight.

Check-in process

Passengers should check in online before going to the airport.

Online check in can be done at the screens in the terminal building.

A limited number of check-in counters will be open. Physical distancing rules will apply in queues.

Using a check-in counter will take longer.

Security checkpoint process

Passengers will scan their own paper-based or mobile device-based boarding pass to the scanner at the security checkpoint.

Passengers should remove any metal and electronic items from their person before entering the security queue. This includes mobile devices, watches, jewellery, wallets, keys and so on.

These items must be placed in the tray at the security scanner.

This process will minimise the need for security officers to do physical pat downs at the checkpoint.

Boarding the aircraft

Physical distancing rules apply for queues to board an aircraft.

Passengers must scan their own boarding pass at the boarding gate.

Boarding will be done in a controlled manner with passengers travelling in the rear seats of the aircraft boarding first. Passengers with tickets for Row A, for example, will board last.

Masks must be worn for the duration of the flight.

Disembarking from an aircraft