These graphs show where COVID-19 is spreading in Gauteng and the Western Cape

The number of recorded COVID-19 cases in South Africa continues to rise, with major hotspots including Gauteng and the Western Cape.

South African currently ranks fifth in the world in the total number of COVID-19 cases, above the UK, Spain, and Italy.

As of 19 July, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is 373,628, with the total number of COVID-19-related deaths now sitting at 5,173.

Gauteng and the Western Cape lead the provinces in total case numbers with 136,879 and 85,772, respectively.

There have been concerns over the number of beds available to accommodate the rising number of COVID-19 patients, particularly in Gauteng, where the number of cases is increasing rapidly.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has addressed the flouting of lockdown and social distancing rules by many South African citizens, imploring people to abide by the rules and wear a mask.

He has also addressed reports that Gauteng hospital beds are full, which he believes is created by the delays in getting test results, causing patients to be kept under investigation for longer in hospital.

“Secondly, [we believe if] the availability of oxygen [is not an issue] – if we can make sure we do not have that pressure – then I think we could be fine.”

Mkhize said the department is working around the clock to create more bed capacity so no one is turned away at hospital gates.

Provincial hotspots

Mediahack runs a coronavirus dashboard which tracks the number of confirmed cases, deaths, and other data in South Africa.

This dashboard includes data on provincial hotspots, as well as statistics on hotspots within major cities, providing a clearer idea of exactly where the virus is spreading in these high-risk areas.

The graphs below detail the daily confirmed and active cases, and the recoveries measured in hotspot areas within Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Cape Town.

Gauteng – Johannesburg

Gauteng – Tshwane

Region 1 – Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchards, Amandasig, Thereza Park

– Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchards, Amandasig, Thereza Park Region 2 – Hamanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eersterus, Kameeldrift, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, Kekanastad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana

– Hamanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eersterus, Kameeldrift, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, Kekanastad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana Region 3 – Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West

– Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West Region 4 – Lyttleton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield

– Lyttleton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield Region 5 – East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht

– East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht Region 6 – Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria

– Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria Region 7 – Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng

Western Cape – Cape Town