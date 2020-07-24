Virgin Active launches online personal training – Prices and details

Virgin Active has launched a range of packages which offer one-on-one online training sessions with personal trainers.

In an email sent to members, the gym said it has created online personal training programmes to help people meet their training goals and keep them motivated during “these unprecedented times”.

“From a detailed consultation to weekly check-ins with your trainer, it’s everything you love about Virgin Active Personal Training, online,” Virgin Active said.

Three packages are available to choose from, starting at R185 for a single individual session, which includes a consultation and 45-minute one-on-one training session with a personal trainer.

Four- and eight-week programmes are also available, which also offers consultations and multiple training sessions per week, as well as a personalised training programme.

The table below shows the prices and features for each package.

Virgin Active Online Personal Training Package Included Price Individual sessions 30-minute consultation with personal trainer

45-minute 1-on-1 training session with personal trainer R185 4-week programme 30-minute consultation with personal trainer

4-week personalised training programme

3 sessions per week of which one includes a live video training session R650 8-week programme 30-minute consultation with personal trainer

8-week personalised training programme

3 sessions per week of which one includes a live video training session R1,100

Requirements

Virgin Active stated that anyone can buy a package, meaning they are not limited to Virgin Active members only.

The purchaser will be assigned with a personal trainer based on answers provided to questions after they’ve purchased a package.

Customers will be able to choose the digital platform which suits them best for talking to their personal trainer. This could include Zoom, WhatsApp, Skype, or Microsoft Teams.

Additionally, equipment is not required, as the assigned personal trainer will be able to design a programme based on what you have at your disposal.

Non-Virgin Active members will also get access to the Virgin Active Coach platform, which boasts more than 250 workouts either live or on-demand.