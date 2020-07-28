These graphs show where COVID-19 is spreading in Joburg and Cape Town

South Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 infections continue to rise, with the confirmed number of cases reaching 452,529 as of 27 July.

This is an increase of 7,096 cases from the 445,433 infections reported on Sunday.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also announced that there are now a total of 7,067 deaths and 274,925 recoveries to date.

The provinces with the most cases are Gauteng and the Western Cape, comprising 35.9% and 20.% of total cases respectively.

Despite its relatively high number of cases, Gauteng has continued to record a high number of recoveries and has one of the lowest fatality rates out of all the local provinces.

While there was previously concern over available hospital bed capacity in the province, private healthcare companies recently confirmed that they have available beds for COVID-19 patients who need to be hospitalised.

However, some patients may need to be redirected as certain hospitals may not have the resources to treat COVID-19 patients.

South Africa is set to receive additional financial support to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the recent approval of a R70-billion loan from the IMF.

The additional IMF funding is a low-interest loan that contributes to government’s fiscal relief package while respecting South Africa’s decisions on how best to provide relief to the economy and those worst affected by the current crisis.

Provincial hotspots

Mediahack runs a coronavirus dashboard which tracks the number of confirmed cases, deaths, and other data in South Africa.

This dashboard includes data on provincial hotspots, as well as statistics on hotspots within major cities, providing a clearer idea of exactly where the virus is spreading in these high-risk areas.

The graphs below detail the daily confirmed and active cases, and the recoveries measured in hotspot areas within Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Cape Town as of 27 July.

Where applicable, the district with the most cases in each city is tagged as a hotspot.

Johannesburg

Region A – Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways

– Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways Region B – Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North

– Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North Region C – Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fisherville

– Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fisherville Region D (Hotspot) – Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen

– Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen Region E – Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton

– Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton Region F – Inner City, Johannesburg South

– Inner City, Johannesburg South Region G – Orange Farm, Weillers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South

Tshwane

Region 1 – Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchards, Amandasig, Thereza Park

– Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchards, Amandasig, Thereza Park Region 2 – Hamanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eersterus, Kameeldrift, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, Kekanastad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana

– Hamanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eersterus, Kameeldrift, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, Kekanastad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana Region 3 (Hotspot) – Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West

– Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West Region 4 – Lyttleton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield

– Lyttleton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield Region 5 – East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht

– East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht Region 6 – Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria

– Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria Region 7 – Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng

Cape Town