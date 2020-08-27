How much a movie and popcorn will cost you during stage 2 lockdown

South Africans can go to the movies again under level 2 lockdown, but they could pay close to R200 for their ticket and food.

Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor will not be reopening all of their cinema complexes, but a large proportion of movie theatres around South Africa will be re-opening.

Prior to the lockdown, both theatre operators had implemented physical distancing measures, and they assured South Africans that every theatre would be thoroughly sanitised between screenings. Ster-Kinekor also suspended its morning and evening shows.

As the lockdown continued through June, Ster-Kinekor told MyBroadband that it would have to implement significant cost reductions when it re-opens in various areas of the business, as it can’t afford some things as it restarts.

“This is particularly necessary as we anticipate much higher cleaning and sanitation costs in our business when we are allowed to reopen in order to keep our environment safe for our staff and our guests,” Ster-Kinekor stated.

Ster-Kinekor also said that no transactions will be allowed to take place in the cinema. All movie tickets and snacks must be bought through the Ster-Kinekor app or website.

Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro each offer a standard combo which includes popcorn, a drink, and a small pack of sweets. These are priced as follows:

Feature Combo from Nu Metro – R83.50

Regular Combo from Ster-Kinekor – R90

The price for a normal 2D movie ticket and food combo at each cinema is listed below.

Ticket + Food Price Nu Metro Ster-Kinekor Standard Ticket (2D) R85 R98 Standard Combo R83.50 R90 Total Price R168.50 R188

Ster-Kinekor vs Nu Metro 2D movie ticket prices

The following table shows Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro ticket prices for screenings of Tenet, which opens on 28 August. Movies will only be screened in 2D when theatres reopen, so 3D ticket prices are not included.

Ticket prices can vary significantly between locations, and refreshment prices may also be different in lounge-type cinemas such as Cine Prestige and Scene VIP.

Prices can also vary by movie. Tickets for Tabaluga: The Little Dragon at Ster-Kinekor is R40 at certain cinemas.

2D Movie Tickets Ster-Kinekor Nu Metro D-BOX / 4DX R189 R190 IMAX / Scene Xtreme R168 R140 Lounge (Cine Prestige / Scene VIP) R184 R120–R150 Standard R98 R85 Mid-tier R77 R62 Cheapest Sterland – N/A R39

Ster-Kinekor 2D movie prices: 2005–2020

The following chart shows how Ster-Kinekor’s standard movie ticket prices have changed since 2005, and how they benchmark against inflation over the past 16 years.

Nu Metro 2D movie prices: 2005–2020

The following chart shows how Nu Metro’s standard movie ticket prices have changed since 2005, and how they benchmark against inflation over the past 16 years.