You can now book flights on Kulula

Comair, the company which operates Kulula.com, has announced that it has begun taking bookings for Kulula flights ahead of its planned take-off on 1 December.

“We are excited to be returning to the skies and with competition being restored in the domestic market, the flying public can once again expect to achieve low airfares,” said Comair Rescue Consortium Gleen Orsmond.

“We are proud to continue our Kulula heritage of offering affordable airfares after introducing low cost flying in South Africa close to twenty years ago.”

This reintroduction of Kulula flights is the first phase of Comair’s ramp-up to the full resumption of operations following the extended lockdown period due to COVID-19.

“This is an important moment for Comair, for all the employees who have been so patient and supportive through the business rescue process, for our customers, the flying public and the country,” Orsmond said.

“A strong, competitive airline sector benefits everyone and we’re looking forward to welcoming our first customers on board and gradually restoring our schedule and network.”

British Airways domestic and regional flights will re-open soon, as will Kulula flights from Lanseria.

Comair will initially operate a fleet of 15 aircraft across both airline brands, gradually increasing this number as the remainder of the fleet returns to service over the next few months.

Additionally, customers who booked tickets before Comair was placed in business rescue on 5 May will be able to utilise the value of their tickets through the Comair Travel Bank for future travel on Comair from mid-January onwards.

Customers can book flights on Kulula on the airline’s official website.

South Africans who are unsure of the new processes implemented on Kulula flights can visit the Comair website to find out more about how their flight experience will change due to COVID-19.

