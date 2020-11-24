The most important COVID-19 stats in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has raised concern over the increasing COVID-19 positivity rate in South Africa, which now sits at 14%.

South Africa recorded 2,080 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushes the total number of COVID-19 cases to 769,759.

The Eastern Cape’s active cases have jumped to 11,099, followed by Free State at 7,659 and the Western Cape at 7,731.

Meanwhile, 65 more people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, which brings the death toll in South Africa to 20,968.

26 deaths were reported in the Eastern Cape, 19 in the Free State, eight in the North West, seven in the Western Cape, and three in Limpopo.

In addition, the recovery rate stands at 92.4% after 711,195 people beat the Coronavirus.

“The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5,305,343 with 14,377 new tests conducted since the last report,” Mkhize added.

The most important COVID-19 numbers

While many people focus on the total number of cases and the total number of deaths, these figures do not show the current state of COVID-19 in a country.

Instead, statistics like the number of active cases, the daily new cases (in combination with the number of tests), and the daily deaths are more important figures to follow.

Mediahack produces daily reports containing the most important information, including data for each province.

Its latest report shows the average daily positive cases per week is steadily increasing while the average daily tests have stayed stable.

The growth in cases come mostly from the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape, and Kwazulu-Natal.

It further reveals that the average active cases have been relatively stable in November.

The images below show the most important statistics about the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Active case total by day

Daily confirmed cases

Average daily positives per week

Daily deaths

Daily case trends per province