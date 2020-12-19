Beware these crimes over the festive season

The financial hardship brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has made people more desperate and could lead to a further escalation in the typical increases of certain crimes during the festive season.

This is according to Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann and Bull Security operations manager French Jooste, who recently spoke to MyBroadband about what they expect with regards to crime over the holiday period.

Bartmann explained that Fidelity had observed a significant increase in opportunistic crime such as smash and grabs, cellphone snatchings, and muggings.

“We are still seeing a great deal of unemployment and financial strain as evidenced by all the latest research,” Bartmann said. “Many citizens may have become more desperate due to job losses, or loss of income and therefore are more prone to crime.”

“We believe this trend may continue through the December period as more people are out and about,” Bartmann warned.

Jooste echoed this view and blamed the lockdown for an increase in unemployment in the Pretoria East area in particular.

“We noticed a lot of beggars on street corners – more than ever – and it happened very suddenly. At the shopping malls, we get daily complaints of beggars walking around asking for money,” Jooste said.

Avoiding house robberies

Bartmann and Jooste warned that house robberies and burglaries were the most likely crimes to increase during this time.

“It’s a given that house break-ins will increase in the next two months – each year is the same,” Jooste warned.

He explained this was primarily because many people were away from their residences for extended periods of time, which gave burglars the opportunity to steal without interruption.

As December is a bonus month for many workers, it is common for people to upgrade their household items – including TVs, home theatre systems, laptops, and tablets.

Jooste cautioned that burglars were aware of this, and advised people not to leave empty boxes for expensive products outside their home as this was an “open invitation to show criminals exactly what you bought”.

He further advised people to be careful about what they share online.

“Remember, criminals also have social media and use this as a tool to pick their next victims,” Jooste said.

Bartmann explained that the COVID-19 restrictions may convince many families to stay at home instead of going away on vacation.

This could mean that there would be more situations in which household members come face to face with criminals.

“Thieves are also taking the opportunity to raid yards and properties that have open gates and garages. Bicycle theft is a prime example,” Bartmann added.

Safety tips

Bartmann and Jooste provided a number of tips to help South Africans keep themselves and their homes safe.

These tips included the following: