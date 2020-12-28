Not wearing a mask is now a criminal offence in South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will move to lockdown level 3 at midnight on Monday 28 December.

He said all indoor and outdoor gatherings, except funerals, will be prohibited for the next 14 days.

The curfew is adjusted from 21:00 to 06:00 and all non-essential establishments like bars and restaurants must close at 20:00.

The sale of alcohol has also been banned and nightclubs and bars which sell alcohol will not be allowed to operate.

As part of the new rules not wearing a mask is now a criminal offence and people who aren’t wearing masks in public can be arrested.

People who are successfully prosecuted for not wearing a mask can face a fine, imprisonment of up to 6 months, or both.