Awesome tech deals from Takealot, Incredible Connection, and Makro

The MyBroadband team wishes its readers a happy 2021.

Someone asked me “What is your new year resolution?”

I replied that it is the same one used in 2020 – 3,840 x 2,160.

Here are the week’s best tech deals.

Enjoy.

Logitech G922 Pro webcam from Takealot – R2,199

Dell Inspiron 3593 laptop from Takealot – R11,999

Dell 24-inch monitor from Takealot – R1,999

Apple iPad 8 10.2-inch Wi-Fi 32GB from Takealot – R6,999

Seagate 4TB portable hard drive from Takealot – R1,799

Huawei P40 Lite 128GB from Makro – R5,799

Hisense 70-inch UHD LED TV from Makro – R14,999

TP-Link 4G modem router from Makro – R1,499

JBL 2.1 channel sound bar from Makro – R3,499

Fitbit Inspire 2 Black from Makro – R1,999

HP all-in-one desktop from Incredible Connection – R15,999

TP-Link Deco whole-home Wi-Fi system from Incredible Connection – R3,999

Microsoft Surface Go2 tablet from Incredible Connection – R8,999

Apple Watch Series 3 from Incredible Connection – R4,799

Samsung Galaxy A21s smartphone from Incredible Connection – R3,499

Steelseries Rival 710 gaming mouse from Raru – R1,899

Corsair CX-F power supply from Evetech – R2,299

AMD Ryzen 5 3500X from Wootware – R2,999