Most dangerous COVID-19 areas in South Africa revealed

New research by Media Hack revealed that the Garden Route, Buffalo City, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Sarah Baartman districts had the highest number of cases per 100,000 people over the past few days.

Media Hack has been tracking COVID-19 statistics in South Africa since the pandemic hit local shores and produces an excellent coronavirus dashboard with the latest data.

Its latest analysis shows that South Africa’s daily positive coronavirus cases peaked last week at 18,031.

This peak followed a trend since the beginning of November 2020 with a steady increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases every week.

The latest statistics released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize show signs that that the second wave is starting to subside.

Yesterday, 9,010 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in South Africa, which is less than half of what was seen a week ago.

The provincial statistics released by Mkhize show that Gauteng has the highest number of cases at 364,269, followed by Kwazulu-Natal on 283,176, and the Western Cape on 258,124.

While these statistics give a good overview of what happened over the past year, they do not reveal which areas are currently the hardest hit.

To answer this question, Media Hack calculated the cumulative cases as of 13 January 2021 in various districts across South Africa reported by provincial health departments.

It then converted this data into the confirmed cases per 100,000 people to get an overview of districts where the virus is most prevalent.

The data reveals that the Garden Route district municipality, which includes George, Plettenberg Bay, and Mossel Bay, has been the hardest-hit in recent days.

It is followed by Buffalo City (East London, Bhisho, and King William’s Town) and Nelson Mandela Bay (Port Elizabeth, Uitenhage, and Despatch).

Other areas with a high number of cases per 100,000 people are Sarah Baartman (Grahamstown, Jeffreys Bay, and Graaff-Reinet), and Overberg (Grabouw, Caledon, Hermanus, Bredasdorp, and Swellendam).

The chart below shows the districts in South Africa with the highest number of cases per 100,000 people over the past few days.