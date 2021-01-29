How you will register for a COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

South Africans who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be required to register on the government’s upcoming online platform called the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS).

The Department of Health (DOH) yesterday announced the system would be used to capture all relevant data associated with the administration of the vaccine in South Africa.

The first consignment of 1 million COVID-19 vaccines, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, is due to arrive in the country on 1 February.

DOH Acting Chief Operating Officer (COO) Milani Wolmarans explained the EVDS is linked to supply chain management to ensure that there are enough doses to inoculate the vaccinees when they arrive at the local vaccination service site.

In accordance with the vaccination rollout strategy, healthcare workers will be the first groups to be enrolled for vaccination via an online app linked to the EVDS, followed by essential workers.

Government is also set to launch an online self-registration portal tied to the system in the first week of February.

In order to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, users will have to register on this platform, which will be available on mobile devices and desktops.

This platform will likely be opened up to more users based on the three COVID-19 vaccine rollout phases announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which are as follows:

Phase 1 : Frontline and healthcare workers.

: Frontline and healthcare workers. Phase 2 : Essential workers, institutionalised persons, and the elderly.

: Essential workers, institutionalised persons, and the elderly. Phase 3: The remaining adult population.

Below is how the COVID-19 vaccine registration process will work, as outlined by Wolmarans.

Step 1: Registration

Upon registration, you will be required to submit your personal and contact information, as well as information about your place of work.

This includes details such as:

Name and surname

Date of Birth

Gender

E-mail address

Phone number

This will then be used to match you to a registered vaccination service point when the vaccine is allocated.

“Information provided on the portal will also be used to communicate with individuals about the vaccination program when necessary, through this application,” the department said.

Step 2: Appointment SMS sent

You will then receive an SMS which contains the date and vaccination site for your appointment.

This will also include a vaccination code which you will need to present as proof of the appointment.

Step 3: First dosage delivered

When reporting to the vaccination site, you will have to bring along your ID document. Medical aid members will also have to provide their scheme details.

Once the vaccinator has checked your details and vaccination code to confirm whether you are eligible, you will be required to provide consent to receive the vaccine.

After the vaccine is administered, your registered information and vaccination code will be captured on the EVDS. You will then receive another SMS confirming that you have received your first jab.

Step 4: Follow-up shot

Another follow-up SMS will then be sent to confirm an appointment for a second dosage to be administered. This will typically be around 1-3 weeks after the first shot.

Two-shot COVID-19 vaccines will only provide protection from the virus one week after the second dosage is administered.

Step 5: Vaccine certificate issued

Once the second dosage is received, you will be issued with an electronic vaccine certificate as proof that you have been vaccinated.

This can then be accessed by yourself through a secure platform.