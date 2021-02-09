Lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in South Africa in 3 months

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed that South Africa recorded 1,376 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the lowest daily increase since 16 November 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1,477,511, the total number of deaths is 46,473 and the total number of recoveries is 1,363,947.

While these numbers give an indication of the scale of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa, it does not tell us much about what is happening now.

To get a better idea of the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa, it is more valuable to look at the number of new daily cases and active cases.

The second wave peaked on 8 January with 21,980 new confirmed daily coronavirus cases.

Since then, there has been a steady decline in new daily cases as the second wave lost steam.

The latest data further shows the number of COVID-19 cases in all nine provinces has been declining.

In most provinces, the number of confirmed daily COVID-19 cases peaked in mid-January and showed a steady decline in recent weeks.

The charts below, courtesy of Media Hack, show the seven-day average of new daily cases for each province for the past eight months.

Further good news is that the number of active cases in South Africa has plummeted since its peak in January.

The number of active cases is calculated by taking the number of confirmed cases minus the number of recovered cases and deaths.

The latest data shows South Africa now has 67,091 active cases, down from the peak of 239,799 active cases on 11 January.

The decline in coronavirus cases is good news for South Africa, which has been hit hard by the second wave.

There are, however, concerns about a third wave which is likely to hit South Africa during winter.

The Health Minister said South Africa must prepare for a possible third wave as the country has not started its vaccination programme yet.

Mkhize said there is no way for South Africa to prevent a third wave and warned its impact will probably be more devastating than what we have seen before.

COVID-19 statistics in South Africa