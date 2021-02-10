Former Cell C executives arrested for R130-million tender scam

The Hawks have arrested Adriraan Pillay, a former IT executive at Cell C, for alleged fraud and corruption.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Germiston said they arrested Pillay for alleged fraud and corruption involving an approximately R130-million tender scam.

The co-accused in this case is Mohamed Ismail Adamjee, a previous IT manager at Cell C who was arrested last month in connection to the same tender scam.

“They allegedly colluded with a director of a contracted entity responsible for IT and network service provider and falsely inflated invoices which resulted in an actual loss of over R130 million from 2012 to 2019,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

The SAPS added that the Hawks’ investigation began last year following an internal audit that was done at the mobile operator which resulted in the arrest of Mohamed last month.

Mohamed was released on R50,000 bail.

Pillay was arrested on Friday 5 February after a warrant of arrest was issued and he was subsequently charged with fraud and corruption, the SAPS said.

He appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday 8 February, where he was also granted bail of R50,000.

The case has been postponed to 14 April 2021, when Pillay will join his co-accused, Mohamed.

“The investigation is continuing on this matter and more arrests are expected,” the SAPS said.