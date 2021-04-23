Good news for Discovery members about COVID-19 vaccinations

Discovery has launched a custom COVID-19 Vaccination Portal and will unveil dedicated vaccination sites which will give its members a tailored journey to guide them through their vaccination.

South Africa’s Johnson and Johnson (J&J) Sisonke Vaccination Programme is set to resume shortly after it was suspended due to health concerns.

The government has also secured an additional 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine which means the country will now get 30 million Pfizer doses.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said this will enable South Africa to vaccinate 15 million people with the Pfizer vaccine instead of just 10 million.

In response to these and other announcements, Discovery has provided details to its members regarding the country’s vaccination programme.

The company said the SA Government has bought sufficient COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate all adults in South Africa.

Vaccines will be administered in phases according to a national prioritisation framework.

This phased approach ensures that those most vulnerable and at-risk in the South African population are vaccinated first.

Phase 1 – It is currently underway and is focused on healthcare workers.

Phase 2 – Set to start on 17 May 2021 and will focus on the elderly and other vulnerable sections of the population.

Phase 3 – Set to start in October and will focus on the rest of the population.

Vaccines will be administered in accredited vaccination sites across the country, including pharmacies, GP practices, hospitals, and dedicated vaccination sites.

Discovery said it is setting up dedicated vaccination sites for its members’ convenience and will share the location details with them next month.

The cost of vaccinations at an accredited vaccination site will be covered in full if someone is a member of a medical scheme.

If you are not a member of a medical scheme, the cost of your vaccination will be covered by the government.

To get vaccinated, people must register on the national Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) as it is a requirement of the National Department of Health.

Registration on the EVDS provides people with a vaccination code that people must present on the day of their scheduled vaccination. This process is managed by the National Department of Health.

Discovery clients will also receive a personalised invitation to register on the Discovery COVID-19 Vaccination Portal.

This registration will give Discovery members access to a tailored journey to guide them through their COVID-19 vaccination, including:

Where they are in the queue to get vaccinated.

What to expect and how to prepare for their COVID-19 vaccination.

Notification of when they need to go for their second dose, if needed.

An internationally accredited COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Discovery is taking a stepwise approach to registration on the Discovery COVID-19 Vaccination Portal.

They will send out personalised invitations over the course of the next few weeks as per the below groups, starting with Group A.

Group A – Registration of all clients older than 80 years.

Group B – Registration of all clients older than 60 years but younger than 80 years.

Group C – Registration of all clients younger than 60 years with underlying medical conditions.

Group D – Registration of all clients younger than 60 years with no pre-existing conditions or comorbidities.

“Look out for your invitation to register on the Discovery Vaccination Portal, which will be sent to you over the next few weeks based on the phased approach,” Discovery said.

“Your registration on the Discovery Vaccination Portal is the start of your vaccination journey over the coming months.”