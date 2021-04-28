Take this cybersecurity survey today

Altron Systems Integration and Cisco are running a survey regarding the cybersecurity measures in place at South African businesses – with the goal of improving how it helps its current and future clients improve their systems.

If you are a cybersecurity decision-maker, you are invited to complete this survey.

It consists of 8 questions and will only take two minutes to complete.

The survey discusses topics like:

Security policy and procedure documentation.

System and network monitoring.

Proactive protection measures.

Access-related cybersecurity solutions.

You will also be asked about how your business is prepared should a security incident have a significant impact on your operations.

These and other key insights will help Altron Systems Integration better understand where South African businesses need help.

About Altron Systems Integration

Altron Systems Integration is a Gold Certified Cisco Partner and is dedicated to helping its clients protect their systems from cybersecurity threats.

It offers the Cisco Secure Remote Workforce solution, which includes important tools that help keep your business secure.

These include:

Cisco Webex – Secure remote meetings.

– Secure remote meetings. Cisco Umbrella – DNS-layer security to protect your workforce from malicious websites.

– DNS-layer security to protect your workforce from malicious websites. Cisco AnyConnect – A secure VPN connection.

– A secure VPN connection. Cisco Duo – Multi-factor identity authentication.

Click here to take the survey.