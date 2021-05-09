South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination plan – when you can expect to get your jab

An infographic developed by Bhekisisa and Media Hack makes it easy to understand South Africa’s vaccination plan and when you can expect to get your jab.

South Africa’s vaccination programme started on 17 February 2021 after 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine landed in the country.

A South African trial showed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides strong protection against severe illness.

While it does not prevent mild symptoms, it provides 57% protection against moderate-severe disease, 85% protection against severe disease, and 100% protection against death.

To date 381,171 South Africans – mostly healthcare workers – have been vaccinated using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The government is now planning to ramp up the pace of vaccinations and opened online vaccine registrations for the public on 16 April.

The Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) is available to all citizens aged 60 years and above as part of the second phase of the vaccination programme.

Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize said there is no distinction between private and state healthcare users, except that private healthcare users need to share their medical aid details.

After a person has registered on the system and they become eligible to be vaccinated, they will receive an SMS with the date, time, and venue where they will receive the vaccine.

Public and private sector vaccination sites will be used for vaccinations, including health facilities such as hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and GP practices.

Non-health sites such as schools, church halls, shopping centres and work-based occupational health sites will also be used.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said by the end of April, the Department of Health had enrolled 3,357 accredited vaccination sites.

Ramaphosa added that a comprehensive logistics and supply chain plan is in place.

This includes all supply chain preparations and activities from when the vaccine arrives in the country, until it is made available for vaccination at each site.

While the vaccination registrations are now open for all South Africans over the age of 60, the vaccines will only be rolled out from 17 May.

The minister said 17 May marks the end of the phase one vaccination programme, aimed at healthcare professionals, and the beginning of the second round.

“We said the second phase should take us six months and therefore, we’re still sticking to that,” he said.

Last month Mkhize said millions of vaccine doses are expected to land in South Africa in the coming weeks.

He said South Africa has secured a combined 51 million vaccine doses – 31 million from Johnson & Johnson and 20 million from Pfizer.

The President said the government is committed to ensuring that every person 18 years and older will be able to be vaccinated for free.

When you can expect to be vaccinated

The different phases and vaccination dates can be confusing. To make it easier to understand, Bhekisisa and Media Hack have created an infographic.

This infographic will be updated regularly with the latest information. Access the latest version here.