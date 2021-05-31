New level 2 lockdown rules — what you can and can’t do

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Corporate Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published the adjusted alert level 2 lockdown regulations for South Africa.

This follows the address by President Cyril Ramapahosa last night where he announced that South Africa would move from level 1 to an adjusted level 2 lockdown.

The national curfew in effect throughout South Africa has been extended by an hour, and is now between 23h00 and 04h00 daily.

To allow staff and patrons to return home in time for curfew, non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars, and fitness centres are required to close by 22:00.

Inter-provincial travel remains unrestricted, and no restrictions on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products were announced.

“While the country is headed towards a third wave of infections, we do not yet know how severe this wave will be or for how long it will last,” Ramapahosa said during his address.

“According to the scientists that advise government, the severity of this third wave will largely be determined by the amount of contact each of us has with other people.”

The President said that wherever possible, everyone should cut down on their contact with other people during this time.

“That may mean postponing social engagements, avoiding public spaces, and not travelling unless absolutely necessary,” he said.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that there are times where it is unavoidable to be in contact with other people, such as at work or when shopping or in public transport.

“We are human, after all,” he said.

“In such cases, it is important that we strictly observe all the health protocols by wearing a mask, keeping our distance from others and ensuring proper ventilation.”

He warned that gatherings are the greatest sources of transmission, whether it is weddings, funerals, social parties, religious services, political meetings, or simply gatherings of family and friends.

“We must remember that the virus does not move from place to place by itself; it relies on the movement of people,” the President stated.

“The less we travel, the less the virus is spread.”

He added that it is especially important to avoid indoor spaces, as the coronavirus is spread through the air when a person speaks, coughs or sneezes.

“If you need to meet someone, including a member of your family, it is safer to do so outside in a well-ventilated space,” said Ramaphosa.

The adjusted level 2 lockdown regulations are summarised below.

Curfew and mask mandate

Everyone is confined to their homes from 23:00 until 04:00 unless they are performing an essential service as determined by a cabinet minister, have a permit, or are attending to a security or medical emergency.

If you have arrived on a late flight and must travel from the airport during the hours of curfew, you will be allowed to do so provided that you have a valid boarding pass or a copy of the airline ticket.

The closing time for the following establishments, whether indoor or outdoor, is at 22:00 to allow staff and patrons to get home before curfew starts at 23:00.

Cinemas

Theatres

Casinos

Museums, galleries and archives

Public swimming pools

Beaches and public parks

Game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums, and zoos

Establishments offering wine- and brew-tastings

Gyms and fitness centres

Restaurants

Venues hosting auctions

Venues hosting professional sport

Venues hosting faith-based, religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings

Gatherings

All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these maximum numbers with appropriate social distancing, no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

This includes religious services, political events, social gatherings, restaurants, bars, taverns, and similar places.

Funerals are limited to a maximum of two hours. During a funeral, people must wear their masks and adhere to all health and protocols and social distancing measures. Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings remain forbidden.

Premises closed to the public

Night clubs remain closed to the public.

Other premises may be closed if there is risk of anyone being exposed to Covid-19 at the place in question.

Alcohol and tobacco

No heightened restrictions on the sale of alcohol or tobacco were announced.

The following rules apply to the sale and consumption of alcohol in South Africa:

The sale of liquor by licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted during licensed trading hours, subject to the laws governing such licences.

The sale of liquor by licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted, subject to strict adherence to the curfew.

The transportation of liquor is permitted.

The consumption of liquor in public places, except in licensed on-site consumption premises, is prohibited.

Transport

Bus and taxi services may not carry more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long-distance travel (200km or more).

They may carry 100% of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as long-distance travel.

A driver, owner or operator of public transport must not allow anyone not wearing a face mask covering their nose and mouth to board their vehicle.

