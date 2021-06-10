Big spike in Covid-19 cases in South Africa – especially in Gauteng

The number of new confirmed daily Covid-19 cases in South Africa surged to 8,881 on 9 June, a level last seen in January at the end of the second wave.

This is according to the latest statistics released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The big spike in daily Covid-19 cases and the higher-than-normal positivity rate of 16.5% are evidence of the predicted third surge in COVID-19 cases, the NICD said.

Gauteng was particularly hard hit with 5,111 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours. This means 58% of all new cases came from this province.

The Western Cape was a distant second with 783 cases and the North West third with 650 new infections.

The higher number of new Covid-19 cases has resulted in an increase of 1,150 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

There were also 135 additional in-hospital deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

South Africa is officially the nation worst affected by coronavirus on the African continent with over 57,000 deaths and 1.7 million confirmed infections.

The infographic below provides an overview of the latest Covid-19 statistics in South Africa.