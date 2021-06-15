Ramaphosa expected to announce stricter lockdown for South Africa tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce that South Africa will move to a stricter lockdown level during an address to the nation scheduled for 20h00 on Tuesday, 15 June 2021.

The Presidency said in a statement that Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council, and Cabinet.

“As South Africa rolls out its national Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” the Presidency stated.

BusinessDay reported that the government’s Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a return to lockdown level 3, imposing similar restrictions to those implemented in December during the second wave of infections.

During South Africa’s second wave of coronavirus infections, government implemented an earlier evening curfew, and had tighter restrictions on the sale of alcohol and the size of public gatherings.

There were 5,552 new cases of Covid-19 reported in South Africa yesterday, 14 June, taking the total number of reported infections to 1,752,630.

There have been a total of 57,879 deaths due to Covid-19 reported. Recoveries have reached 1,611,447, leaving the country with a balance of 83,304 active cases.

A total of 1,777,288 vaccines have been administered in South Africa.

According to the MediaHack Collective vaccine calculator, it will take 7 years, 1 month, and 22 days to vaccinate 67% of South Africa’s population at the current average rate of 15,321 vaccines per day.