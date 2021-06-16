Level 3 lockdown rules for South Africa — what you can and can’t do

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Corporate Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published the updated alert level 3 lockdown regulations for South Africa.

This follows an address by President Cyril Ramapahosa last night where he announced that further restrictions would be implemented nationwide to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The additional restrictions include limitations on the sale of alcohol and a longer curfew.

Alcohol sales at restaurants remain unrestricted, subject to the hours of curfew, while liquor stores will only be permitted to sell alcohol from Monday to Thursday within the hours of 10:00 to 18:00.

No alcohol may be sold for off-site consumption on public holidays. Liquor stores must therefore remain closed today, as South Africa observes Youth Day on 16 June.

The national curfew in effect has been extended by an hour and is now between 22:00 and 04:00 daily.

To allow staff and patrons to return home in time for curfew, non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars, and fitness centres are required to close by 21:00.

Inter-provincial travel remains unrestricted.

The new regulations kicked in at 00:01 on 16 June 2021.

The increase of South Africa’s lockdown alert level comes amidst a surge of Covid-19 cases and reports of high occupancy at hospitals.

Gauteng has been particularly hard-hit, recording thousands of new cases every day compared to the hundreds of new cases the other provinces have been reporting.

Ramaphosa said that private hospitals in Gauteng have reported that they are near capacity and that, within a matter of days, the number of new cases in Gauteng is expected to exceed the peak of the second wave.

Nationally, hospital admissions due to Covid-19 over the past 14 days are 59% higher than the preceding two weeks.

The president reported that over the past week, on average, 7,500 people tested positive for Covid-19 every day.

“Since I last spoke to you just over two weeks ago, the average number of daily new infections has doubled,” Ramaphosa stated.

“The massive surge in new infections means that we must once again tighten restrictions on the movements of persons and gatherings,” Ramaphosa stated.

The president acknowledged that South Africans have grown impatient with the constraints that lockdown restrictions have placed on their lives.

“I fully understand that you are all concerned about constraints that restrict your freedom to move around or to travel; your freedom to gather, to socialise, to worship; and, in some instances, your freedom to even earn a living,” said Ramaphosa.

“Yet we also know that these restrictions have been effective in containing the spread of the virus.”

Curfew and mask mandate

It remains a criminal offence to not wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth while you are in a public place, with certain exceptions.

Failing to comply with an instruction from an enforcement officer to wear a mask may result in a fine and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

Everyone is confined to their homes from 22:00 until 04:00 unless they are performing an essential service as determined by a cabinet minister, have a permit, or are attending to a security or medical emergency.

If you have arrived on a late flight and must travel from the airport during the hours of curfew, you will be allowed to do so provided that you have a valid boarding pass or a copy of the airline ticket.

The closing time for the following establishments, whether indoor or outdoor, is at 21:00 to allow staff and patrons to get home before the start of the curfew:

Cinemas

Theatres

Casinos

Museums, galleries and archives

Public swimming pools

Beaches and public parks

Game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums, and zoos

Establishments offering wine- and brew-tastings

Gyms and fitness centres

Restaurants

Venues hosting auctions

Venues hosting professional sport

Venues hosting faith-based, religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings

Gatherings

All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these maximum numbers with appropriate social distancing, no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

This includes religious services, political events, social gatherings, restaurants, bars, taverns, and similar places.

Funerals are limited to a maximum of two hours. During a funeral, people must wear their masks and adhere to all health and protocols and social distancing measures. Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings remain forbidden.

Premises closed to the public

Night clubs remain closed to the public.

Other premises may be closed if there is a risk of anyone being exposed to Covid-19 at the place in question.

Alcohol and tobacco

Alcohol sales for off-site consumption have been restricted. Liquor stores may only operate from Monday to Thursday (excluding public holidays), between the hours of 10:00 and 18:00.

The following rules apply to the sale and consumption of alcohol in South Africa:

The sale of liquor by licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted from Monday to Thursday (excluding public holidays), between 10:00 and 18:00.

The sale of liquor by licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted, subject to strict adherence to the curfew.

The transportation of liquor is permitted.

The consumption of liquor in public places, except in licensed on-site consumption premises, is prohibited.

Transport

Bus and taxi services may not carry more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long-distance travel (200km or more).

Public transport may carry 100% of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as long-distance travel.

A driver, owner or operator of public transport must not allow anyone not wearing a face mask covering their nose and mouth to board their vehicle.

Summary

What you are required to do What you must do Wear a cloth mask in public.

Keep a distance of 1.5m from other people.

Wash your hands regularly.

Avoid crowds and gatherings.

Sanitise surfaces regularly. What is not allowed No person may be evicted from their land. Leaving your home What is allowed A person must wear a face mask while in a public place, except when undertaking vigorous exercise outdoors. What is not allowed Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 22:00 until 04:00 daily. Funerals What is allowed Attendance at a funeral is limited to 50 persons or less.

During a funeral, a person must wear a face mask and adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures. What is not allowed Night vigils and post-funeral gatherings are not allowed.

Funerals may not be longer than two hours. Gatherings and sporting events What is allowed Gatherings are limited to 50 persons at an indoor venue and 100 persons or less at an outdoor venue.

Gatherings are limited to not more than 50% of the capacity of the venue.

Venues that host gatherings, such as restaurants and cinemas, must close at 21:00 to give staff and patrons enough time to get home before curfew.

Social, cultural, and faith-based gatherings are allowed.

All gatherings are subject to health protocols and social distancing measures. What is not allowed No spectators are allowed at the venue of a sports match.

No international sports events involving countries with a high Covid-19 infection risk are allowed. Night clubs What is not allowed Night clubs are closed to the public. Opening of borders What is allowed Travelling to and from South Africa via air travel is allowed, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

All international travellers must present a negative Covid-19 test or finance their own upon arrival.

International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, Lanseria, Kruger Mpumalanga, and Cape Town International Airports.

The 20 land borders which were previously operational will remain fully operational. What is not allowed The 33 land borders which were closed will remain closed. Public Transport What is allowed All public transport allowed, with strict safety guidelines and the mandatory wearing of masks.

Bus and taxi services may carry 70% of their licensed capacity for long-distance trips of over 200km.

Bus and taxi services may carry 100% of their licensed capacity for trips shorter than 200km. Beaches and Parks What is allowed Beaches, botanical gardens, aquariums, dams, zoos, and other public spaces are open to the public all day, except during the hours of the curfew. Sale and Dispensing of Liquor What is allowed The sale of liquor by licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted from Monday to Thursday (excluding public holidays) between the hours of 10:00 and 18:00.

The sale of liquor by licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted, subject to strict adherence to the curfew.

The transportation of liquor is allowed. What is not allowed No liquor may be bought for off-site consumption outside of the trading hours stipulated in the regulations.

Liquor stores must remain closed on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

The consumption of liquor in public places, except in licensed premises, is not permitted. Economic Sector What is allowed All businesses may operate, with certain exceptions. What is not allowed Night clubs and international sports events involving high-risk Covid-19 countries are not allowed. Movement between provinces What is allowed Free movement between provinces allowed. Exercise and Sport What is allowed Exercise like walking, jogging, and cycling is allowed, except between the hours of curfew.

Government Gazette