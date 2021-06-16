Level 3 lockdown rules for South Africa — what you can and can’t do

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Corporate Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published the updated alert level 3 lockdown regulations for South Africa.
This follows an address by President Cyril Ramapahosa last night where he announced that further restrictions would be implemented nationwide to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The additional restrictions include limitations on the sale of alcohol and a longer curfew.
Alcohol sales at restaurants remain unrestricted, subject to the hours of curfew, while liquor stores will only be permitted to sell alcohol from Monday to Thursday within the hours of 10:00 to 18:00.
No alcohol may be sold for off-site consumption on public holidays. Liquor stores must therefore remain closed today, as South Africa observes Youth Day on 16 June.
The national curfew in effect has been extended by an hour and is now between 22:00 and 04:00 daily.
To allow staff and patrons to return home in time for curfew, non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars, and fitness centres are required to close by 21:00.
Inter-provincial travel remains unrestricted.
The new regulations kicked in at 00:01 on 16 June 2021.
The increase of South Africa’s lockdown alert level comes amidst a surge of Covid-19 cases and reports of high occupancy at hospitals.
Gauteng has been particularly hard-hit, recording thousands of new cases every day compared to the hundreds of new cases the other provinces have been reporting.
Ramaphosa said that private hospitals in Gauteng have reported that they are near capacity and that, within a matter of days, the number of new cases in Gauteng is expected to exceed the peak of the second wave.
Nationally, hospital admissions due to Covid-19 over the past 14 days are 59% higher than the preceding two weeks.
The president reported that over the past week, on average, 7,500 people tested positive for Covid-19 every day.
“Since I last spoke to you just over two weeks ago, the average number of daily new infections has doubled,” Ramaphosa stated.
“The massive surge in new infections means that we must once again tighten restrictions on the movements of persons and gatherings,” Ramaphosa stated.
The president acknowledged that South Africans have grown impatient with the constraints that lockdown restrictions have placed on their lives.
“I fully understand that you are all concerned about constraints that restrict your freedom to move around or to travel; your freedom to gather, to socialise, to worship; and, in some instances, your freedom to even earn a living,” said Ramaphosa.
“Yet we also know that these restrictions have been effective in containing the spread of the virus.”
Curfew and mask mandate
It remains a criminal offence to not wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth while you are in a public place, with certain exceptions.
Failing to comply with an instruction from an enforcement officer to wear a mask may result in a fine and/or imprisonment of up to six months.
Everyone is confined to their homes from 22:00 until 04:00 unless they are performing an essential service as determined by a cabinet minister, have a permit, or are attending to a security or medical emergency.
If you have arrived on a late flight and must travel from the airport during the hours of curfew, you will be allowed to do so provided that you have a valid boarding pass or a copy of the airline ticket.
The closing time for the following establishments, whether indoor or outdoor, is at 21:00 to allow staff and patrons to get home before the start of the curfew:
- Cinemas
- Theatres
- Casinos
- Museums, galleries and archives
- Public swimming pools
- Beaches and public parks
- Game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums, and zoos
- Establishments offering wine- and brew-tastings
- Gyms and fitness centres
- Restaurants
- Venues hosting auctions
- Venues hosting professional sport
- Venues hosting faith-based, religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings
Gatherings
All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.
Where the venue is too small to accommodate these maximum numbers with appropriate social distancing, no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.
This includes religious services, political events, social gatherings, restaurants, bars, taverns, and similar places.
Funerals are limited to a maximum of two hours. During a funeral, people must wear their masks and adhere to all health and protocols and social distancing measures. Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings remain forbidden.
Premises closed to the public
- Night clubs remain closed to the public.
- Other premises may be closed if there is a risk of anyone being exposed to Covid-19 at the place in question.
Alcohol and tobacco
Alcohol sales for off-site consumption have been restricted. Liquor stores may only operate from Monday to Thursday (excluding public holidays), between the hours of 10:00 and 18:00.
The following rules apply to the sale and consumption of alcohol in South Africa:
- The sale of liquor by licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted from Monday to Thursday (excluding public holidays), between 10:00 and 18:00.
- The sale of liquor by licensed premises for on-site consumption is permitted, subject to strict adherence to the curfew.
- The transportation of liquor is permitted.
- The consumption of liquor in public places, except in licensed on-site consumption premises, is prohibited.
Transport
Bus and taxi services may not carry more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long-distance travel (200km or more).
Public transport may carry 100% of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as long-distance travel.
A driver, owner or operator of public transport must not allow anyone not wearing a face mask covering their nose and mouth to board their vehicle.
Summary
|What you are required to do
|What you must do
|
|What is not allowed
|
|Leaving your home
|What is allowed
|
|What is not allowed
|
|Funerals
|What is allowed
|
|What is not allowed
|
|Gatherings and sporting events
|What is allowed
|
|What is not allowed
|
|Night clubs
|What is not allowed
|
|Opening of borders
|What is allowed
|
|What is not allowed
|
|Public Transport
|What is allowed
|
|Beaches and Parks
|What is allowed
|
|Sale and Dispensing of Liquor
|What is allowed
|
|What is not allowed
|
|Economic Sector
|What is allowed
|
|What is not allowed
|
|Movement between provinces
|What is allowed
|
|Exercise and Sport
|What is allowed
|
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.