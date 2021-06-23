Over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases in Gauteng

Gauteng recorded 10,806 confirmed Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the highest number of new daily cases ever in the province.

There were 17,493 new infections in South Africa over the last day, which brings the number of active Covid-19 cases to 130,416.

70,186 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 24.9%.

There were 166 new deaths which bring the total deaths since the pandemic started to 59,258.

While Gauteng is the epicentre of the third wave of infections, other provinces are also starting to see a rise in cases.

The Western Cape recorded 1,778 new Covid-19 infections, the North West 1,018, and KwaZulu-Natal 917.

“The sharp rise in the reported daily COVID-19 cases is cause for concern, especially in the Gauteng Province where daily case numbers are exceeding those seen during the previous two waves,” said Dr Michelle Groome, head of the division of public health surveillance and response at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“Ultimately, it is up to each one of us to play our role to reduce the spread of the virus by limiting our interaction with others, as much as possible, during this time”.

Prof Adrian Puren, acting executive director of the NICD echoed Groome’s warning.

“It is critical to manage our risks and the risk to others, especially the elderly by limiting contact with others and avoiding gatherings with those who are not part of our safe bubble,” said Puren.

The image below provides an overview of the Covid-19 statistics for South Africa on 23 June 2021.

