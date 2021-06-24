Vaccinations for people under 60 to start next week

Gauteng premier David Makhura said that people under 60 will be able to register to receive their Covid-19 vaccines starting from next week.

Speaking in a provincial budgetary address, Makhura said the registration and vaccination process for people over the age of 40 will start soon after that.

The Gauteng premier added that vaccinations for law enforcement officials will start on 1 July 2021.

To date, only healthcare workers, teachers, and people over the age of 60 were allowed to register and get vaccinated.

Makhura’s announcement follows comments from acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane that the government is looking to open the vaccine registration portal for people over 40.

She told Radio 702 on Monday many people are concerned about the rise in Covid-19 infections and would like to be vaccinated.

Kubayi-Ngubane promised to make an announcement regarding the vaccination process by the end of the week.

“We would like to see the 40 plus registration open in the coming weeks so we can start making sure we vaccinate the people that are active and moving so we can save our economy as well,” she said.

“By the end of the week we will announce the changes and what we have learned and improvements of what we are going to do.”

Gauteng premier David Makhura announcement

Next week we are also starting with registration and vaccination of the 50-59 year olds, to be followed by those in their 40’s – Premier @David_Makhura #OOPBudgetVote — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) June 24, 2021

