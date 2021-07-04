Weekend vaccinations in South Africa “a disgrace”

South Africa could vaccinate around 800,000 more people every month if the health department acquired emergency funding to pay nurses to administer shots over weekends.

This is according to calculations by the DA’s spokesperson on finances, Geordin Hill-Lewis, who recently spoke to Sunday newspaper Rapport after his party had drawn finance minister Tito Mboweni’s attention to the overtime funding debacle between the department and national treasury.

Hill-Lewis has labelled the situation a “disgrace”.

While South Africa has picked up the pace on daily Covid-19 vaccinations, the public sector does not currently perform vaccinations over the weekend.

According to Rapport, only 2% of around 3.3 million shots administered as part of phase two of the vaccine rollout were performed over weekends and holidays. All of these were carried out by private medical personnel.

Those figures would equate to about 5,000 to 6,000 people per day, far lower than the vaccinations currently carried out on weekdays.

For example, between Monday 28 June and Friday 2 July, 607,672 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered, an average of 121,535 per day.

The department has claimed it is cash-strapped and does not have money to pay nurses overtime to administer more vaccines.

Deputy director-general Nicholas Crisp told Rapport the treasury would not allow the department to access any more funds.

However, a treasury spokesperson denied that the department had applied for the funding.

February’s budget provided R6 billion in emergency reserves for which the health department could apply in this financial year. R1.5 billion of this was specifically set aside for provincial health departments.

Hill-Lewis said it was laughable that the issue could not be resolved quickly, as the funds were clearly available to the department.

There were great concerns around the speed of South Africa’s vaccine rollout in its initial stages in February, with the government blamed for waiting too long to negotiate deals with pharmaceutical companies to secure batches of vaccines.

At one point in mid-March, Media Hack Collective’s Vaccination Calculator showed it would take more than 18 years to vaccinate the target population of approximately 40 million adults South Africans at an average rate of 5,910 vaccinations per day.

However, vaccine stocks were short, and the programme was only open to healthcare workers.

In recent weeks, multiple deliveries of new shipments of the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have arrived.

In addition, this week the World Bank and several government agencies announced a financing package for the production of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa.

The 600 million euro (R10.19 billion) deal will support Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. in producing 500 million doses through 2022.

30 million will be produced for use in South Africa this year, while a further 220 million will be destined for other countries.