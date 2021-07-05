Water load-shedding for Johannesburg

Residents of Midrand and areas of Johannesburg served by the South Hills water tower have been warned to conserve water following a pump explosion at the Palmiet Booster Pumping Station.

Johannesburg Water said that the explosion has severely impacted its supply to numerous areas across the Johannesburg metropolitan municipality.

“Palmit can currently only pump at below capacity due to pump trips impacting the South Hills tower, and The Greater Midrand Reservoirs are also running low, and areas such as Greater Ivory Park already do not have water,” the utility said in a statement.

“The cause of the explosion is unknown, and a root cause analysis is currently being investigated. The repairs to the damaged infrastructure are currently being done on an emergency basis.”

It said that Rand Water is currently working around the clock to conduct repair and restore supply and cannot give an estimated period for the repairs.

Johannesburg Water said that tankers would be provided in the interim. A comprehensive list of the location of the tankers can be found on its website and social media pages.

“We do anticipate that more areas could be affected, and communication will be updated throughout the course of the day,” it said.

The following areas are confirmed to be affected:

All Midrand suburbs

Areas served by South Hills tower: Linmeyer South Hills Risana Oakdene Tulisa Park Rosettenville Klipriviersberg



Media statement : The Infrastructure failure at the Palmiet Pump Station ^P pic.twitter.com/lHGXgTzGPm — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) July 5, 2021

According to Midstream Estate, the water shortage may extend to Ekurhuleni and Tshwane as Rand Water advised that it cannot deliver water to areas in the three metros.

Midstream Estate has advised residents to save water as it is receiving no inflow of water and must rely only on the local reservoirs for supply. It said that its reservoirs could last 36 hours if all residents try and conserve water.

Residents were requested not to irrigate gardens or wash pathways.

“The Midstream reservoirs are continuing to drop in level and is expected to run out of water by tomorrow morning if Rand Water does not fix the problem. At 13h00 today (5 July 2021) the total capacity remaining in the reservoir reduced to 80% of full capacity,” Midstream Estate’s services division said.

“Residents are urged to reduce their water consumption to 1200 litres per household per day, which will extend supply by 30 hours.”

Johannesburg Water said that water tankers would be deployed to the following locations: