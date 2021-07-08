The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is considering expanding vaccinations to younger people.

The Presidency said the NCCC met to receive updates on managing the current third wave of COVID-19 in South Africa.

The updates included progress on the vaccination rollout and the decision to accelerate the number of vaccinated citizens.

Vaccinations for people over the age of 50 was recently opened, and the NCCC is now considering lowering the age restriction further.

“The NCCC has deliberated on the consideration of expanding to another age cohort,” the Presidency said.

Workplace vaccinations have also been opened for all eligible employees in the relevant sectors, including teachers and the police.

The SAPS said two days after launching Covid-19 vaccinations for its members, its vaccination programme is gaining momentum. This comes after just over 1000 more SAPS personnel received their jabs on Tuesday.

The launch of registrations for army and military veterans and other essential service workers are also close.

The government is clearly accelerating its vaccination drive as more vaccine doses arrive in the country.

The number of daily vaccinations is nearing 200,000 as vaccines are offered to more people.

The charts below, courtesy of Media Hack, show the growth of vaccinations in South Africa this year.

When you can expect to be vaccinated

It can be challenging to keep track of the vaccination programme and when you can expect to be vaccinated.

To give guidance on what to expect, Bhekisisa and Media Hack have created an infographic that makes it easier to decipher.

The information includes the government’s planned vaccination rollout and expected vaccine deliveries.

This infographic will be updated regularly with the latest information. Access the latest version here.

