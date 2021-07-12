New regulations for extended lockdown level 4 — what you can and can’t do

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Corporate Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has published updated regulations for South Africa’s extended alert level 4 lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his national address last night that the level 4 lockdown would be extended, saying that South Africa’s health system was still under pressure.

“By next week, daily hospital admissions across the country are likely to reach the levels observed during the peak of the first two waves,” said Ramaphosa.

“Covid-19 related deaths in hospitals are also increasing, and have surpassed those observed at the peak of the first wave.”

As a result, government has decided to keep South Africa’s prohibition on alcohol sales in place.

All religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings also remain banned. Schools will remain closed until 26 July.

There was some relief for restaurants and gyms, which will be allowed to reopen with strict limits on the number of people allowed in their venues.

South Africa’s most recent lockdown comes amid a surge of new Covid-19 cases sweeping the country, causing a third wave of infections.

Initially centred in Gauteng, the severity of the third wave has been attributed to the emergence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in South Africa.

First detected in India, scientist have found the Delta variant to be significantly more transmissible than the Beta variant of the coronavirus — spreading faster in communities where it gains a foothold.

The Beta variant was first detected in South Africa, and was the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the country. Delta quickly overtook the Beta variant in Gauteng during June, according to data from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

While Beta was 25% more transmissible compared to the original lineage of the coronavirus, the Delta variant is 97% more transmissible than the original lineage.

According to the NICD, preliminary data from the UK suggests that the Delta variant may cause more severe illness in addition to being more infectious.

This deadly combination — increased virulence and transmissibility — has pushed hospitals and healthcare workers in Gauteng to their breaking point.

It therefore came as no surprise that advisors to Ramaphosa and his Cabinet recommended that the adjusted level 4 lockdown be extended

These updated regulations, summarised below, kicked in on 12 July 2021 and will be applicable until 25 July, at which time they will be reviewed.

Curfew and mask mandate

It remains a criminal offence to not wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth while you are in a public place, with certain exceptions.

Failing to comply with an instruction from an enforcement officer to wear a mask may result in a fine and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

Everyone is confined to their homes from 21:00 until 04:00 unless they are performing an essential service as determined by a cabinet minister, have a permit, or are attending to a security or medical emergency.

If you have arrived on a late flight and must travel from the airport during the hours of curfew, you will be allowed to do so provided that you have a valid boarding pass or a copy of the airline ticket.

The closing time for the establishments like restaurants is at 20:00 to allow staff and patrons to get home before the start of the curfew.

Gatherings

All religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings are banned.

Certain small gatherings are permitted within prescribed limits, and as long as all social distancing and health protocols are be observed.

Funerals are permitted but are limited to a maximum of 50 attendees (depending on the capacity of the venue) and a maximum duration of two hours.

During a funeral, people must wear their masks and adhere to all health and protocols and social distancing measures. Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings remain forbidden.

Premises closed to the public

The following places are closed to the public:

Flea markets

Fêtes and bazaars

Night clubs

Casinos

Taverns, shebeens, and similar establishments

Conferencing, exhibitions, and entertainment facilities

Theatres and cinemas

Museums, libraries, archives, and galleries

Visits to old age homes and care facilities are prohibited

Other premises may be closed if there is a risk of anyone being exposed to Covid-19 at the place in question.

Alcohol and tobacco

The sale of alcohol is banned, whether for on-site or off-site consumption.

To ease the pressure on South Africa’s strained hospitals, government has decided to implement an outright ban on alcohol.

South African Breweries is fighting the ban in court. Recently published research showed that alcohol bans were extremely effective at reducing the number of unnatural deaths due to trauma injuries in South Africa.

Travel and transport

Bus and taxi services may not carry more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long-distance travel (200km or more).

Public transport may carry 100% of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as long-distance travel.

A driver, owner or operator of public transport must not allow anyone not wearing a face mask covering their nose and mouth to board their vehicle.

Leisure travel into or out of Gauteng is restricted. Travel for work purposes, to deliver goods and services, to attend funerals, and to return home is permitted with the proper forms.

Schools

Schools and institutions of higher learning will remain closed for contact classes until 26 July 2021. Residences are allowed to remain open.

More details about school closures and reopenings will be communicated by the relevant Ministers.

Summary

What you are required to do What you must do Wear a cloth mask in public.

Keep a distance of 1.5m from other people.

Wash your hands regularly.

Avoid crowds and gatherings.

Sanitise surfaces regularly. What is not allowed No person may be evicted from their land. Leaving your home What is allowed A person must wear a face mask while in a public place, except when undertaking vigorous exercise outdoors. What is not allowed Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 21:00 until 04:00 daily. Funerals What is allowed Attendance at a funeral is limited to 50 persons or less.

During a funeral, a person must wear a face mask and adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures. What is not allowed Night vigils and post-funeral gatherings are not allowed.

Funerals may not be longer than two hours. Gatherings and sporting events What is allowed Workplace gatherings for work purposes — all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.

Gyms, fitness centres, and swimming pools — max. 50 people, or 50% of available floor space for smaller facilities.

Hotels, lodges, B&Bs, timeshares, resorts, and guest houses — all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.

Restaurants — max. 50 people, or 50% of available floor space for smaller facilities; no alcohol

Agricultural and game auctions — all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.

Shopping, with businesses limited to allowing customers on 50% of their available floor space.

Funerals, to a maximum of 50 people or 50% of the capacity of the venue (whichever is lowest).

Sporting activities by recognised bodies, including professional and non-professional matches, with strict requirements. What is not allowed All social, cultural, faith-based, and political gatherings are banned.

Cinemas, theatres, casinos, museums, galleries, archives, libraries, conferencing, exhibitions, and entertainment facilities.

No spectators are allowed at the venue of a sports match.

No international sports events involving countries with a high Covid-19 infection risk are allowed. Premises and places closed What is allowed Most businesses may operate, with certain exceptions. What is not allowed Night clubs remain closed to the public.

Flea markets, fêtes, and bazaars.

Taverns, shebeens, and similar establishments.

Conferences, exhibitions, and entertainment facilities.

Cinemas, theatres, casinos, museums, archives, and galleries.

Visits to old age homes and care facilities are prohibited. Opening of borders What is allowed Travelling to and from South Africa via air travel is allowed, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

All international travellers must present a negative Covid-19 test or finance their own upon arrival.

International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, Lanseria, Kruger Mpumalanga, and Cape Town International Airports.

The 20 land borders which were previously operational will remain fully operational. What is not allowed The 33 land borders which were closed will remain closed. Public Transport What is allowed All public transport allowed, with strict safety guidelines and the mandatory wearing of masks.

Bus and taxi services may carry 70% of their licensed capacity for long-distance trips of over 200km.

Bus and taxi services may carry 100% of their licensed capacity for trips shorter than 200km. Beaches and Parks What is allowed Beaches, botanical gardens, aquariums, dams, zoos, and other public spaces are open to the public all day, except during the hours of the curfew. What is not allowed No gatherings are allowed and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed. Sale and Dispensing of Liquor What is allowed Transport of liquor for export.

Transport of alcohol required by industries for producing hand sanitiser, disinfectants, soap, and other industrial or household cleaning products. What is not allowed The sale of liquor is banned.

Transport of liquor is prohibited. Economic Sector What is allowed Most businesses may operate, with certain exceptions. What is not allowed Night clubs and international sports events involving high-risk Covid-19 countries are not allowed.

Cinemas, theatres, casinos, museums, archives, galleries, conferences, auctions, flea markets, fêtes and bazaars, taverns and shebeens, conferencing, exhibitions, and entertainment facilities. Movement between provinces What is allowed Free movement between all provinces except Gauteng is allowed.

Travel to and from Gauteng is permitted for work purposes, transporting of goods, transitting, attending funerals, moving house, and caring for an immediate family member.

Workers who commute into Gauteng must have a permit from their employer (Form 7 of Annexure A)

People travelling to, or transitting through, Gauteng must have an affidavit (Form 6 Annexure A) What is not allowed Leisure travel to and from Gauteng is banned. Exercise and Sport What is allowed Exercise like walking, jogging, and cycling is allowed, except between the hours of curfew.

Government Gazette