New regulations for extended lockdown level 4 — what you can and can’t do

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Corporate Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has published updated regulations for South Africa’s extended alert level 4 lockdown.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his national address last night that the level 4 lockdown would be extended, saying that South Africa’s health system was still under pressure.
“By next week, daily hospital admissions across the country are likely to reach the levels observed during the peak of the first two waves,” said Ramaphosa.
“Covid-19 related deaths in hospitals are also increasing, and have surpassed those observed at the peak of the first wave.”
As a result, government has decided to keep South Africa’s prohibition on alcohol sales in place.
All religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings also remain banned. Schools will remain closed until 26 July.
There was some relief for restaurants and gyms, which will be allowed to reopen with strict limits on the number of people allowed in their venues.
South Africa’s most recent lockdown comes amid a surge of new Covid-19 cases sweeping the country, causing a third wave of infections.
Initially centred in Gauteng, the severity of the third wave has been attributed to the emergence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in South Africa.
First detected in India, scientist have found the Delta variant to be significantly more transmissible than the Beta variant of the coronavirus — spreading faster in communities where it gains a foothold.
The Beta variant was first detected in South Africa, and was the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the country. Delta quickly overtook the Beta variant in Gauteng during June, according to data from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).
While Beta was 25% more transmissible compared to the original lineage of the coronavirus, the Delta variant is 97% more transmissible than the original lineage.
According to the NICD, preliminary data from the UK suggests that the Delta variant may cause more severe illness in addition to being more infectious.
This deadly combination — increased virulence and transmissibility — has pushed hospitals and healthcare workers in Gauteng to their breaking point.
It therefore came as no surprise that advisors to Ramaphosa and his Cabinet recommended that the adjusted level 4 lockdown be extended
These updated regulations, summarised below, kicked in on 12 July 2021 and will be applicable until 25 July, at which time they will be reviewed.
Curfew and mask mandate
It remains a criminal offence to not wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth while you are in a public place, with certain exceptions.
Failing to comply with an instruction from an enforcement officer to wear a mask may result in a fine and/or imprisonment of up to six months.
Everyone is confined to their homes from 21:00 until 04:00 unless they are performing an essential service as determined by a cabinet minister, have a permit, or are attending to a security or medical emergency.
If you have arrived on a late flight and must travel from the airport during the hours of curfew, you will be allowed to do so provided that you have a valid boarding pass or a copy of the airline ticket.
The closing time for the establishments like restaurants is at 20:00 to allow staff and patrons to get home before the start of the curfew.
Gatherings
All religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings are banned.
Certain small gatherings are permitted within prescribed limits, and as long as all social distancing and health protocols are be observed.
Funerals are permitted but are limited to a maximum of 50 attendees (depending on the capacity of the venue) and a maximum duration of two hours.
During a funeral, people must wear their masks and adhere to all health and protocols and social distancing measures. Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings remain forbidden.
Premises closed to the public
The following places are closed to the public:
- Flea markets
- Fêtes and bazaars
- Night clubs
- Casinos
- Taverns, shebeens, and similar establishments
- Conferencing, exhibitions, and entertainment facilities
- Theatres and cinemas
- Museums, libraries, archives, and galleries
- Visits to old age homes and care facilities are prohibited
- Other premises may be closed if there is a risk of anyone being exposed to Covid-19 at the place in question.
Alcohol and tobacco
The sale of alcohol is banned, whether for on-site or off-site consumption.
To ease the pressure on South Africa’s strained hospitals, government has decided to implement an outright ban on alcohol.
South African Breweries is fighting the ban in court. Recently published research showed that alcohol bans were extremely effective at reducing the number of unnatural deaths due to trauma injuries in South Africa.
Travel and transport
Bus and taxi services may not carry more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long-distance travel (200km or more).
Public transport may carry 100% of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as long-distance travel.
A driver, owner or operator of public transport must not allow anyone not wearing a face mask covering their nose and mouth to board their vehicle.
Leisure travel into or out of Gauteng is restricted. Travel for work purposes, to deliver goods and services, to attend funerals, and to return home is permitted with the proper forms.
Schools
Schools and institutions of higher learning will remain closed for contact classes until 26 July 2021. Residences are allowed to remain open.
More details about school closures and reopenings will be communicated by the relevant Ministers.
