Good news about Covid-19 third wave in South Africa

South Africa’s third wave of Covid-19 infections seems to have reached its peak, primarily driven by a decline in cases in Gauteng.

Ridhwaan Suliman, a senior researcher at the CSIR, said while the third wave has peaked, the country is not out of the woods yet.

“South Africa may experience a longer tail-end, or even a potential upturn or spike in infections should current events turn into super spreader events,” he said.

The latest figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) revealed that 11,182 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in South Africa in the last 24 hours.

A further 220 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities in the country to 64,509.

Most new coronavirus cases continue to come from Gauteng (50%), followed by Western Cape (11%), KwaZulu-Natal (9%), and Limpopo (9%).

Mpumalanga accounted for 8%, the North West 5%, the Eastern Cape 4%, Free State 2%, and the Northern Cape 1%.

The chart below, provided by the NICD, shows the 7-day moving average number of new cases by province.

Ridhwaan Suliman comment