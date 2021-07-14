Criminal charges against Julius Malema and Zuma’s children

The DA has laid incitement to violence charges against EFF leader Julius Malema, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma, and Duduzane Zuma.

DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Glynnis Breytenbach, said the charges were laid in Cape Town.

Breytenbach said Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla had posted several tweets over the last few days encouraging and inciting violence and looting.

These tweets have typically included images of destruction, arson and looting, with Duduzile expressing her support of these actions in the captions of the tweets.

There is also a video on social media in which Duduzane Zuma wows to “fight” to get his father out of prison.

“Whilst Edward Zuma made utterances prior to his father’s imprisonment that law enforcement agencies would have to go through him before they arrest his father,” Breytenbach said.

Julius Malema, in turn, threatened on his Twitter account: “No soldiers on our streets! Otherwise, we are joining. All fighters must be ready … they won’t kill us all.”

This tweet was in response to reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa would be announcing the deployment of the army to quell violent riots and looting across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Malema likened the deployment to a declaration of war against civilians instead of an attempt to maintain law and order.

Breytenbach said these comments and statements by the Zuma siblings and Malema were “inflammatory but incredibly reckless”.

She said Zuma-Sambudla and Malema have millions of followers between them, who could perceive these statements as literal. This makes them very dangerous.

“It is now in the hands of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure that the Zumas and Malema are held to account,” she said.

“Law enforcement officials have a responsibility to pursue criminality without fear or favour to set an example that all South Africans are equal before the law and that all criminal offences will be punished.”