Vaccine registrations record in South Africa

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced that South Africa saw a million vaccination registrations in under 24 hours.

This is after registrations opened for people aged 35–49 yesterday.

“You are breaking [the] record,” Kubayi-Ngubane said to the cohort of people over 35 years old last night.

CSIR researcher Jabu Mtsweni said this morning that there had been 7 million registrations.

The National Group(35+Cohort), You breaking Record. We have 1 million registration in less than 24hrs 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦#VaccinateToSaveSouthAfrica — Mmamoloko Nkhensani Kubayi (@mmkubayi) July 15, 2021

South Africa’s vaccination programme suffered major setbacks this week as violence and looting erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

The unrest started with protests against the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma but soon degenerated into criminality that has claimed the lives of 117 people.

While the South African military has said that the riots seem to have been quelled, there are concerns over diminishing supplies of essentials such as food, fuel, and medicine in the devastated areas.

Vaccination centres have also had to shut down in the affected areas.

South Africa’s most recent vaccination statistics show that the rollout of vaccines in KwaZulu-Natal has all but ground to a halt.

Fewer than 5,000 vaccines were administered in KwaZulu-Natal between 17:01 on 14 July and 17:00 on 15 July, despite it being South Africa’s second-most populous province.

The chart below shows how many Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were administered in South Africa in the 24 hours up to 17:00 yesterday.