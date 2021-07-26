New lockdown level 3 regulations — what you can and can’t do

26 July 2021

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Corporate Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has published updated regulations for South Africa’s adjusted alert level 3 lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his national address last night that South Africa would move to a lower level of lockdown as the number of daily new cases of Covid-19 continues to decline.

Experts have said the data on new cases and hospitalisations suggests that South Africa has crested the pandemic peak of its third wave.

However, they have also warned that the coming week will show whether the public violence and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this month will lead to a surge in new Covid-19 cases.

In addition to relaxing restrictions on alcohol sales, reopening schools, allowing venues like cinemas and theatres to reopen, and extending the hours of curfew, Ramaphosa announced that people between the ages of 18 to 34 will be allowed to receive their vaccines from 1 September.

Those eligible for vaccines will be able to walk into a vaccination centre and be registered, making it easier for people who can’t use the online Electronic Vaccination Data System to receive their shots.

The President also announced several financial interventions including the return of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant of R350 per month and a commitment that the state insurance company Sasria will cover the losses businesses suffered due to the civil unrest from earlier this month.

Businesses affected by the violence that were uninsured will also receive support from government, stated Ramaphosa.

“Government will set aside dedicated funds for this purpose and we will soon announce a mechanism for these businesses to apply for support,” he said.

The updated lockdown regulations published by Dlamini-Zuma kicked in on the evening of 25 July 2021.

They are summarised below.

Curfew and mask mandate

It remains a criminal offence to not wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth while you are in a public place, with certain exceptions.

Failing to comply with an instruction from an enforcement officer to wear a mask may result in a fine and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

Everyone is confined to their homes from 22:00 until 04:00 unless they are performing an essential service as determined by a cabinet minister, have a permit, or are attending to a security or medical emergency.

If you have arrived on a late flight and must travel from the airport during the hours of curfew, you will be allowed to do so provided that you have a valid boarding pass or a copy of the airline ticket.

The closing time for the establishments like restaurants, taverns, cinemas, and casinos is at 21:00 to allow staff and patrons to get home before the start of the curfew.

Gatherings and funerals

Religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings have been unbanned but are restricted to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

If a venue can’t accommodate 50 people indoors or 100 outdoors while maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 metres between people, it is restricted to 50% of its total capacity.

Funerals are permitted but are limited to a maximum of 50 attendees (depending on the capacity of the venue) and a maximum duration of two hours.

During a funeral, people must wear their masks and adhere to all health and safety protocols and social distancing measures. Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings remain forbidden.

 

Premises closed to the public

Night clubs remain closed to the public.

Other premises may be closed if there is a risk of anyone being exposed to Covid-19 at the place in question.

The following premises have been allowed to reopen:

  • Flea markets
  • Fêtes and bazaars
  • Casinos
  • Taverns, shebeens, and similar establishments
  • Theatres and cinemas
  • Museums, libraries, archives, and galleries
  • Conferencing, exhibitions, and entertainment facilities
  • Visits to old age homes and care facilities are permitted, subject to safety protocols

Alcohol and tobacco

The sale of alcohol has been unbanned but remains restricted.

Liquor stores and other licensed establishments are allowed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption between 10:00 and 18:00 from Monday to Thursday.

Restaurants, taverns, and shebeens are allowed to sell alcohol for on-site consumption within their licence conditions until 20:00 every evening.

The sale of alcohol at duty-free shops in the international departures area of airports is unrestricted.

Travel and transport

Bus and taxi services may not carry more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long-distance travel (200km or more).

Public transport may carry 100% of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as long-distance travel.

A driver, owner or operator of public transport must not allow anyone not wearing a face mask covering their nose and mouth to board their vehicle.

Leisure travel into or out of Gauteng is unbanned.

Schools

Schools and institutions of higher learning reopened on 26 July 2021.

More details about school closures and reopenings will be communicated by the relevant Ministers.

Summary

What you are required to do
What you must do
  • Wear a cloth mask in public.
  • Keep a distance of 1.5m from other people.
  • Wash your hands regularly.
  • Avoid crowds and gatherings.
  • Sanitise surfaces regularly.
What is not allowed
  • No person may be evicted from their land.
Leaving your home
What is allowed
  • A person must wear a face mask while in a public place, except when undertaking vigorous exercise outdoors.
What is not allowed
  • Every person is confined to his or her place of residence from 22:00 until 04:00 daily.
Funerals
What is allowed
  • Attendance at a funeral is limited to 50 people indoors or 100 people outdoors.
  • If a venue can’t accommodate the maximum number of people while maintaining social distancing of 1.5m between everyone, it is limited to 50% of its total capacity.
  • During a funeral, a person must wear a face mask and adhere to all health protocols and social distancing measures.
What is not allowed
  • Night vigils and post-funeral gatherings are not allowed.
  • Funerals may not be longer than two hours.
Gatherings and sporting events
What is allowed
  • Workplace gatherings for work purposes — all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.
  • Religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings are restricted to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.
  • If a venue can’t accommodate the maximum number of people while maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 meters between everyone, it is restricted to 50% of its capacity.
What is not allowed
  • No spectators are allowed at the venue of a sports match.
  • No international sports events involving countries with a high Covid-19 infection risk are allowed.
Premises and places closed
What is allowed
  • Most businesses may operate, with certain exceptions.
What is not allowed
  • Night clubs remain closed to the public.
Opening of borders
What is allowed
  • Travelling to and from South Africa via air travel is allowed, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.
  • All international travellers must present a negative Covid-19 test or finance their own upon arrival.
  • International air travel is restricted to OR Tambo, King Shaka, Lanseria, Kruger Mpumalanga, and Cape Town International Airports.
  • The 20 land borders which were previously operational will remain fully operational.
What is not allowed
  • The 33 land borders which were closed will remain closed.
Public Transport
What is allowed
  • All public transport is allowed, with strict safety guidelines and the mandatory wearing of masks.
  • Bus and taxi services may carry 70% of their licensed capacity for long-distance trips of over 200km.
  • Bus and taxi services may carry 100% of their licensed capacity for trips shorter than 200km.
Beaches and Parks
What is allowed
  • Beaches, botanical gardens, aquariums, dams, zoos, and other public spaces are open to the public all day, except during the hours of the curfew.
What is not allowed
  • No consumption of alcohol is allowed in public places, except at licensed establishments.
Sale and Dispensing of Liquor
What is allowed
  • The sale of liquor for off-site consumption by licensed premises between 10:00 and 18:00 from Monday to Thursday.
  • On-site consumption is permitted until 20:00 daily.
  • No restrictions on sale of alcohol at duty free shops at international airports.
  • Registered wineries, wine farms, micro-breweries, and micro-distelleries my sell alcohol for off-site consumption until 20h00 daily.
  • Transport of liquor.
Economic Sector
What is allowed
  • Most businesses may operate, with certain exceptions.
What is not allowed
  • Night clubs and international sports events involving high-risk Covid-19 countries are not allowed.
Movement between provinces
What is allowed
  • Inter-provincial travel is allowed.
Exercise and Sport
What is allowed
  • Exercise like walking, jogging, and cycling is allowed, except between the hours of curfew.

Now read: Good news about South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Share your thoughts: New lockdown level 3 regulations —…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
New lockdown level 3 regulations — what you can and can’t do