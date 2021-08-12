Covid-19 vaccination bookings open to under 35s

South Africans aged between 18 and 34 can now make a booking for a Covid-19 vaccination through Discovery.

The platform is open to all South Africans — you don’t have to hold a Discovery product or be a Discovery medical aid member to sign up for it.

Late last week, Discovery started sending emails to members of its medical aid in the 18-34 age group.

The message advised members to register and book their vaccination on the Covid-19 Vaccination Navigator.

Discovery said available booking slots for people in this age group to receive their vaccinations will start from 1 September.

Several MyBroadband readers under the age of 35, including one 23-year-old without any medical aid, confirmed that they could make a booking using the platform.

At the time of publication, the earliest available slots were for 6 September, indicating that many of the first slots had been filled by those in the eligible age groups.

Discovery’s platform was previously connected to EVDS, which meant that only those who fell into the age groups approved by the government could make bookings.

Discovery said those who secured a booking would also have to register on the government’s electronic vaccination database system (EVDS), as its platform no longer offered automatic registration to EVDS.

EVDS registration for people between 18 and 34 years is still only set to open on 1 September.

The company also noted those who received an SMS from the EVDS with their vaccine code and the location of a vaccination site can ignore it and still visit their chosen Discovery site at the time of their booked appointment instead.

How to book

To make a booking, you need to create a Discovery Digital ID, which you can do on the Discovery Prepaid Health portal.

You will require a valid South African ID number and a cellphone number or email address to sign up.

Discovery will send a one-time PIN to your chosen communication method.

Once your phone number or email address is confirmed, you must choose a user name and password.

After your account is created, you can log in, accept the terms and conditions, and select the “Covid-19 Vaccination Navigator” tab in the Dashboard section.

From here, hit the “Register Now” button, and the site will guide you through the booking process. To complete the booking, you will have to confirm your personal details.

