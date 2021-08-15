Vaccination emergency in South Africa

South Africa’s continued inability to reach its daily Covid-19 vaccination targets has become a national emergency, said professor of medicine at Wits University, Francois Venter.

After a worryingly slow start, the country’s vaccination campaign picked up pace around mid-July after opening up registration to the 35-49 age group.

This momentum did not last and daily vaccinations have slumped over the last three weeks.

On Friday, 13 August only 153,999 vaccine shots were administered — far below the record of 273,011 jabs on 21 July.

The total vaccinations for the week were also the lowest since the end of June.

Speaking to the Sunday Times about the vaccination programme’s progress, Venter said opening up vaccination to more age groups would not prevent a fourth-wave disaster.

Rather, he blamed the problem on the low turnout at South Africa’s vaccination sites due to government’s failure to drive an effective public awareness campaign about vaccination.

South Africa has a sufficient supply of vaccines, but getting people to the vaccination sites is another problem.

To address this, the government will have to educate people, particularly those in the country’s rural areas who don’t have access to reliable research about the vaccines, on the safety and efficacy of the shots.

However, the health department claims it does not have the money to run a mass vaccination communications campaign.

This comes after it spent R150 million on a dodgy Digital Vibes contract allegedly involving former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found the deal was irregular and unlawful and recommended that disciplinary action be taken against officials responsible for awarding the contract.

The debacle forced President Ramaphosa to place Mkhize on special leave to address the allegations.

Mkhize acknowledged that the contract was irregular but denied any wrongdoing on his part.

However, the SIU’s report to President Ramaphosa alleged Mkhize had pressured senior officials in his department to give the contract to Digital Vibes.

Digital Vibes’ two beneficial owners are close friends and former colleagues to the former minister.

Mkhize resigned ahead of Ramaphosa’s recent cabinet reshuffle and was replaced by his former deputy Joe Phaahla.

The fully vaccinated population in South Africa stood at 4,074,588 as of Saturday, 14 August 2021 — about 10.2% of 40 million that the government is targeting to help bring the spread of the virus under control.

Notably, Limpopo has been leading in the rollout.

14% of Limpopo’s adult population are already fully vaccinated, compared to 12% in the Western Cape and 11% in KwaZulu-Natal.

This was despite the province’s health department saying it did not have the R100 million it would require to roll out infrastructure and personnel to meet the government’s vaccination targets.

The department has attributed this success to churches in rural areas, which have allowed it to register congregants before services.

Leaders of the influential Zion Christian Church (ZCC), which has an estimated 12 million members, were also among the first in the province to get their vaccines.

Other interventions included sending mobile clinics into rural areas, while MEC for health in the province Phophi Ramathuba also visited the countryside to explain the vaccine’s benefits to people personally.