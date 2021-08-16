Covid-19 vaccinations for under 35s to open early

The National Department of Health plans to open Covid-19 vaccinations to South Africans between 18 and 34 years old within the next week.

This is according to health minister Joe Phaahla, who said that consultations with government leaders were underway to begin vaccinations of the age group weeks before the planned date of 1 September.

“We are in further consultations with our leadership in cabinet, [and] we will probably before the end of this week open for all adults above 18,” he told 702. “If not this week, then not later than next Monday [23 August] for all adults.”

The minister also said his department would not recommend relaxing the country’s lockdown restrictions, as the high number of Covid-19 cases currently being recorded did not support this.

Phaahla stated the strain on hospitals should ease once the average number of cases fell below 10,000 a day, with a positivity rate of about 10% in the next few weeks.

Health insurance company Discovery recently opened bookings for Covid-19 vaccination to people between 18 and 34 on its Covid-19 Vaccination Navigator platform.

However, appointments were only available from 1 September onwards, as those who wish to be vaccinated would first have to register on the EVDS.

Should the government decide to open up vaccination to under 35s within the next week, the EVDS registration will likely be updated to allow this age group to register before next month.

Phaahla’s announcement comes as South Africa’s daily vaccination rate has dwindled in recent weeks.

The country now has a sufficient supply of vaccines, but getting people to vaccination sites is proving to be a problem.

The total vaccinations for last week were the lowest since the end of June and well below the best rates seen around mid-July.

On Friday, 13 August, only 153,999 vaccine shots were administered — far below the record of 273,011 jabs on 21 July.

Professor of medicine at Wits University Francois Venter recently warned that the low vaccination rate had become a national emergency.

Although opening up vaccination to the largest group of adults could see this increase over the next few days, Venter said it would not prevent a fourth-wave disaster.

Instead, Venter blamed the government’s failure to drive an effective public awareness campaign about vaccination.

The graph below shows the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered daily in South Africa since the rollout started.