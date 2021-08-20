Discovery Covid–19 vaccination booking website outage

Discovery’s online portal for Covid–19 vaccination bookings is experiencing an outage, according to client reports on social media.

This comes after Cabinet announced that vaccinations would be open to everyone in South Africa over 18 years old from Friday, creating a surge of new registrations for vaccination appointments.

The downtime of Discovery’s online booking system due to an influx of users is a positive indicator for South Africa’s vaccination efforts, which showed signs of stalling in recent weeks.

South Africa’s daily vaccine doses administered peaked on 21 July — a week after vaccination registrations opened to people between the ages of 35 and 49 years.

As shown in the chart below, the number of vaccines given daily declined until 13 August.

There was an uptick this past week following the news that government planned to open vaccinations to 18 to 34 year-olds earlier than originally planned.

Users of Discovery’s online Covid–19 vaccination portal reported seeing several issues while registering for their vaccines.

One said that they were stuck on a black loading screen after logging in.

Others reported receiving an internal server error when trying to log in.

Another user who was informed that they could reschedule their vaccination to an earlier slot reported getting a proxy error.

Discovery acknowledged the issues and said that it is working on resolving the problem.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused. We’re working on resolving this issue as soon as possible,” Discovery stated.

“Please may we ask that you reassess the Connected Care Platform at a later stage. Should you still experience any issues, please let us know.”

No walk-ins under 35

In addition to reports of its website outage, clients are also reporting that Discovery is turning away walk-ins who are younger than 35.

“All our mass vaccination sites are welcoming walk-ins for those aged 35 years and older,” Discovery said.

“You must be registered on the national EVDS prior to arriving to the site. Walk-ins will not be accepted for the 18+ cohort at this time.”

MyBroadband contacted Discovery for comment, but it did not provide feedback by the time of publication.